Hockey Night in Boston’s 48th Annual Boys Major Showcase begins on Thursday, and the girls will be in action next week. Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center is the venue for the boys beginning on July 28 and running through the 31st followed by the 28th Girls Major Showcase August 4-7.
The prestigious event has attracted several future NHL players over the years including Marblehead’s Cory Schneider and Boxford’s Chris Kreider to name just a couple,. Players either received invitations based on having an exceptional season in 2021-22 or were chosen after participating in one of the HNIB Festivals. The lineups feature players from state champion St. John’s Prep, Essex Tech, Bishop Fenwick, Masconomet, Danvers, and Pingree.
The sophomore tourney highlighted several local players, and Team Essex coached by Sean Roach was the champion. Essex Tech coach Mark Leonard was bench boss for Team Coastal with eight of his Hawks on the roster. Brett Granger from Danvers, Middleton’s Anthony Peckham, Peabody’s Jaydan Vargas and Anthony Bisenti , and Brady Leonard were ET forwards along with Hawks’ defensemen Andrew McKenna and Mason Sutcliffe from Peabody and Salem’s Riley Sobezenski.
“I love coaching Hockey Night,” said Mark Leonard. “I played in the tourney (when he was playing at Peabody High), and began coaching a Junior High team when (son) Brady and these guys were going into the eighth grade. Now I’ve moved up to the sophomores.”
The Leonards took a vacation trip to Maine, but will be back in time for son Brady to play in the Showcase for the Sophomore All-Stars.
“This time I can sit back as a dad and enjoy watching,” the proud father said.
The champion team with only one loss, had seven Prep players including defensemen Greg Benedetto, Nicholas Brandano, and Matthew Cushing all from Lynnfield and forwards Atticus Beasley (Melrose) Jack Savage (Rowley), Mason Luciano (Salem) and goalie Jake Northrop (Marblehead). Defenseman Joshua Henry and goalie Brayden Holt from Danvers High along with Chieftain Will Carey of Boxford, and Kye Smyrnois of Lynnfield, who transferred from Pingree to Governor’s Academy were also on the squad.
Matthew Fukuda was selected to play for the Orange All Stars while fellow Prep player Christopher DiBella and Leonard were on the Red team, Brandano on the White, and Sobezenski was a Green All-Star.
Colin Churches, a defenseman from Saugus/Bishop Fenwick was on Team Middlesex, while Fukuda from SJP/Swampscott skated for the North squad. Northern New England had three Prep players in goalies Brandan Diggs (Haverhill) and Leland Lima (Rockport, and forward DiBella, (Boxford),
Selected for the Major Showcase were St. John’s Prep forwards Cameron Babcock (Newbury), Brendan Powers (Lynnfield), Camden Umlah (Rye, NH), and Jack Doherty (Marblehead). Also chosen were Joseph Young from Masconomet, Fenwick’s Anthony Sasso, Brady Plaza from Danvers, and Pingree’s Luke Marinelli and Bryce Bedard.
Joseph Young (Topsfield, Masco) will be on the Coastal squad for the Major Showcase while Pingree’s Nick Hubbard, Peabody’s Tommy Tilas, Joe Melanson, Jeff Melanson, Will Van Sicklin, and Tommy Sarni, who all played for St. John’s Prep, along with Patrick Roach from Danvers/Valley Junior Warriors) are on the Essex team. Forward Powers and Fenwick defenseman Matthew O’Connor will play for Metropolitan.
Leonard, who had an outstanding sophomore tourney, has been selected for the Sophomore All Stars while the Northshore team features stud defenseman Aidan Holland, Cole Blaeser, Pierce Blaeser, and Umlah from the state champion Eagles along with the Bishop Fenwick duo of defenseman Anthony Sasso and forward Manny Alvarez-Sagee and Masco’s Michael Bevilacqua. Alan Weitzman from Masco has been chosen as an alternate.
For the girls, who have distinguished alumni like Olympians Alex Carpenter and Hailey Skarupa, the Massachusetts North/Northern New England Festival at Haverhill’s Valley Forum last month featured forwards Mckenna Dockery from Boxford/Kimball Union, Halle Greenleaf from Ipswich, who plays for Beverly/Danvers, Hannah Tsouvalas from South Hamilton/Marblehead, and Shirley Whitmore and Penny Spack from Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading.
Defensemen Spack and Tsouvalas along with forward Abigail Amigo (Pingree), Greenleaf, and Dockery were on the Gray team. Morgan Linskey, a defenseman from the Beverly/Danvers skated for Red, and defenseman Eleni Spack and Whitmore for Royal squad. Abigail Malcuit from Swampscott and St. Mary’s was on coach Frank Pagliuca’s Forest Green squad.
