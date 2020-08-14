Tucked away in the tree lined woods of Salem lies a popular, nine-hole municipal golf course called Olde Salem Greens.
The layout, which is situated on a portion of Highland Park, provides a short (2,847 yards), yet challenging array of holes -- one that can make even high level golfers think twice before striking a shot. Those who've played the course will tell you it's a lot of target golf throughout, meaning there's not much room for error, particularly with your approaches onto the dance floor.
Fortunately for Salem High's Ethan Doyle, he was consistently hitting those targets this past weekend at the club's annual city championship en route to an impressive title clinching performance. Doyle shot 73-72-145 (5-over par) in the two day event, snaring the top slot by a single stroke over second place Bill French (72-74-146).
Doyle has played in a number of amateur golf tournaments this summer, and couldn't have been more satisfied to grab a win at his home course.
"There's a lot of great players at Olde Salem Greens so I knew going in that I had to play well," said Doyle, who plays golf, basketball and baseball for the Witches. "It was just really good competition throughout and I just wanted to get to Day 2 and give myself a chance down the stretch.
"It felt awesome to come out on top," he added. "My confidence was very high afterwards."
Due to the number of near even par scores on Day 1 of the tournament, Doyle's 3-over 73 was just enough to make the cut and move on to the championship bout. He birdied two holes on the first day, helping him move on to the final day along with seven other golfers.
On day two, Doyle strung together a nearly identical round, only this time he ended his outing with 10 straight pars.
"Going into Day 2 everyone knew it was anybody's game," said Doyle. "I made a lot of 5-10 foot putts and got up and down (for par) a lot on both days. My short game was solid and kind of kept me in it, and I was able to finish strong with 10 straight pars down the stretch to win it by one stroke."
For his victory, Doyle earned a dozen Titleist Pro V1 golf balls and will have his named engraved alongside past champions on the club championship plaque.
"There were about 15 people that followed my group coming down the stretch which was really cool. Some of my buddies that I play with in the league, friends, uncles ... it was just a cool environment," he said. "I also got a lot of support from my mom (Jessica), dad (Tom) and brother (Jack), which really helped."
Speaking of his family, Doyle's father Tom, who wound up caddying for his son on the final day, narrowly missed the one day cut line after firing a smooth 76. Former Salem High golf standout Nick Angeramo also came in at 76, while a handful of other linksmen also broke 80.
In the men's division, Kyle Gauthier took top honors with a one day score of 71; George Elefteriadis was the senior division champion with a round of 80, while Maureen Keefe grabbed the ladies' title after carding a 90.
||||