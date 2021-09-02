Not many high school golfers in the state of Massachusetts can match the productivity and consistency of Aidan LeBlanc.
In two short seasons at St. John's Prep, the gifted linksman earned consecutive Salem News all-star nods following his freshman and sophomore campaigns. LeBlanc led an extremely talented Eagles team in scoring in each of those years with a nine-hole average right around par. He's broken 40 on nine holes in 27 of his 28 high school matches, and as a sophomore, he recorded nine rounds under par.
Needless to say, LeBlanc is one of those rare talents that makes any team better. And this fall, he'll have every opportunity to just that.
After two successful seasons at the Prep, LeBlanc has decided to take his talents back to his hometown school, Beverly High.
"First off, I'm not going to dis either school because honestly I really like both of them," said LeBlanc. "I look at both golf teams the same way; it doesn't matter about the skill. I just like to get out there and play every day and get to play with some of my friends. I'm already familiar with the team (at Beverly) and I'm looking forward to getting started."
Among his other accomplishments on the course, LeBlanc carded a 78 at last fall's Catholic Conference Championship en route to an eighth place finish. In addition, he shot a 74 at the National High School Golf Association's (NHSGA) state championship, qualifying for the national event at the prestigious Pinehurst this past June where he went 77-78-73—228 (12-over par) for a very respectable 34th place finish in the 328-man field.
LeBlanc's ability from tee to fairway and fairway to green has never been questioned. He strikes his irons pure and has the short game to match it.
As a Panther this fall, however, he'll be taking on more of a role off the course, too. Beverly has some capable players, there's no doubt about that. But not many squads in the state, Beverly included, boast the overall depth and year-in, year-out consistency as St. John's Prep.
LeBlanc will undoubtedly take on more of a leadership role for his new team, especially now as a junior with more varsity experience under his belt.
"Obviously it's going to be a different atmosphere," said LeBlanc. "I'm going to strive to be more of a leader. These kids are my teammates and I want to be able to help them out. It's going to be fun for me to get to almost teach some of these guys. But I'm mainly focused on just having fun and putting up good scores no matter what. I can't emphasize enough the fact that I don't really look at the two golf teams differently."
With tryouts wrapped up and head coach Craig Wiley's lineup pretty much nailed down for now, LeBlanc and Co. will look to get off to a good start in their opening matches this week. LeBlanc should slide in as one of the top two golfers, alongside team captain Cam Cook, a senior. Juniors Ian Paddock, Dylan Hunter, Jack Ryan, Ryan Avila, Jake Pierce and Jaxon Thomas are all likely to play significant roles as well.
"We just want to start strong, not get too cocky and just keep showing up to practice and working hard," said LeBlanc, who is looking forward to reconnecting with old friends Cook (whom he used to play hockey with), Ryan and Pierce.
"I don't really know the caliber of the teams we compete against yet, but it seems like we'll definitely be pretty solid this year. Individually, my goal is to be a good role model for the school. Help out my teammates, put up good scores and just all in all have fun and meet new people, make new friends and have a good time."
IN HIS BAG
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Woods: Callaway Epic 3-wood
Utility: Titleist U-510 2-iron
Irons: TaylorMade MC
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50 degree), Titleist Vokey SM8 (56 degree)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider EX
