BOSTON — Heather MacLean is still getting used to the idea of racing from the front — so when Canada’s Lucia Stafford passed into the lead towards the end of the women’s mile at Saturday’s New Balance Grand Prix, MacLean knew exactly what to do.
With a sold out crowd at ‘The Track’ roaring for the hometown hero, MacLean found her trademark kick and broke the tape in 4:23.42 to win by exactly one-tenth of a second.
“I saw her coming in the camera and definitely felt like I had more in me, so I had to get after it,” said MacLean. “I felt like I couldn’t settle for second if I had more in the tank. I wanted the win.”
The 4:23.42 was a new personal best for MacLean and the best mile time run by any woman in the world this year. It’s also the eighth fastest indoor mile ever recorded by an American woman.
The 27-year-old from Peabody is the defending United States indoor champion in the 1,500 meters, the event she ran at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021. The mile run is just over 1,609 meters — a little bit longer than her prime distance.
“The mile is always a nervous event for me,” said MacLean, who went out strong and never trailed anyone but rabbit Cory McGee for the first seven laps of the eight-lap race. In each of her big races over the past few years, MacLean has hung in the pack and usually moves up several places on the bell lap — thus carrying the mantle at the front is a new focus.
“I decided to take the initiative, which if you know me as a racer, I’m not known to do that,” explained MacLean, who only trailed for 40-50 yards. “I made that change and had to hang on for the last 100 or so. When I got passed it was like ‘OK’ and I woke up a little bit.”
As a professional runner with Team New Balance, this world class track in Boston that opened last spring is MacLean’s home base. Saturday’s 27th Grand Prix broadcast live on NBC was the first professional meet held at the facility, considered one of the fastest tracks in the country (Dutch runner Femke Bol set a world record in the women’s 500, for instance).
Plenty of fans were heard shouting ‘Let’s go Heather!’ as MacLean was introduced at starting position the mile. As many as 5,000 fans can fill The Track, so hearing cheers and seeing the grandstands full is a real treat for someone that’s logged hundreds of training miles with the place empty.
“I’ve been visualizing this for so long. Actually seeing it, and seeing my family with a whole row to themselves with all my nieces and nephews here, made me so happy,” said MacLean, who prepared for the big day by celebrating nephew Logan’s fourth birthday Friday night.
Looking up at the ceiling before the gun started her race, MacLean thought of her late father, Robert. He was an ironworker and his union (Local 7) was part of the Track’s construction.
“I felt so at peace,” MacLean said, “there’s a lot of really good energy for me here.”
Some of the best runners on the planet competed in Saturday’s meet, including American sprinter Noah Lyles — who won the 60 meter dash and could challenge some of Usain Bolt’s world records in the outdoor distances. MacLean hopes events like this one can bring new fans to her sport.
“The atmosphere is special. The way it’s set up for fans is a great viewing experience,” she said. “A lot of people have never been to a track meet, and this place will change your perspective on the sport. it’s not just watching super long boring events and yada, yada. It’s a really interactive experience.”
After making the Indoor World Championships last March, MacLean competed on the Diamond League all over the world in the summer of 2022. She shaved her personal best time in the 1,500 under four minutes at 3:58.76, building confidence every step of the way.
“I’m still impressed with myself that I can race and train with these incredible people. The Diamond League proved to me that I belong there. This year I just want to keep racing well and staying healthy,” said MacLean, noting her alma mater, UMass Amherst, warmed up the track with some good luck in their meet earlier in the weekend.
New Balance teammate Drew Piazza, a Danvers High grad who was an All-American at Virginia Tech, also competed in the men’s 800 on Saturday. He clocked 1:51.56 for seventh place in a field that included runners from Spain, Great Britain, Ireland and Japan.
“I was really excited about this coming in, and to have everyone here supporting is really cool,” said Piazza, who was aiming for a time closer to his personal best of 1:47.28. “It was just nowhere near where it should’ve been, and I’m surprised. The training has been going really well.”
Frustrated as he was, Piazza knows there are better times ahead and has plenty of support from his fellow NB harriers.
“Drew’s going to be fine,” MacLean said. “He’s a hard worker and an incredible teammate. I have all the confidence in the world in him.”