MANCHESTER — The start of Thursday night’s season opening football tilt between Cape Ann League rivals Ipswich and Manchester Essex was about as smooth as a pothole in the middle of a highway.
The host Hornets gained just five yards on their opening possession only to see Ipswich trot their offense out there and throw a pick six. The subsequent first quarter drives included a turnover on downs and a botched punt.
To their credit, both teams settled in nicely after that, making for an entertaining first half of football. It remained a tight contest going into halftime, but then, Manchester made its move.
Thanks to a number of chunk gains and impressive plays from their skill positions, the Hornets raced to a convincing 43-18 victory at Hyland Field. Quarterback Brennan Twombly ran the offense beautifully all night, throwing for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns while making limited mistakes with the ball.
“We just didn’t execute; we didn’t execute what they were giving us,” said Tigers’ head coach Zack Lamkin. “We liked the looks we were getting for our offense to try to march down and we just weren’t executing our plays. We’re super, super young and we had a lot of kids that were getting their first varsity experience today so I think the game speed kind of caught them off guard a little bit.”
Manchester struck first on the pick six, with Henry Otterbein jumping in front of a wobbly pass and taking it 31 yards to the house. A botched snap on a punt attempt by the Hornets later in the frame gave Ipswich possession at the Manchester 25-yard-line, and Matt McGowan finished off a six play drive with a six-yard plunge.
Things got even crazier from there, as Manchester found the end zone on their very next play from scrimmage. Twombly whipped one up the middle to Declan Kirk, who broke a few tackles and turned on the after burners for an 88-yard score. That made it a 13-6 game early in the second quarter.
“Declan played last year as kind of a back up and this year he jumped into a starting role,” said Manchester coach Joe Grimes. “He’s stepped in and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do is free him up underneath, get one guy to miss and give it a whirl. He was a really nice surprise with how he jumped into that varsity X role so well.”
Henry Wright helped Ipswich respond by ripping off a lengthy kickoff return and putting his team in another good position to score. The Tigers did just that, as McGowan found the end zone again from five yards out to make it a 13-12 game. Both of the Tigers initial extra point tries were botched, resulting in failed rush attempts to the outside.
Manchester would then score just before the half on a six-yard rush by Twombly, and it was all Hornets after the break. They got second half scores from Stephen Martin (15 yards), Jesse Oliver (25-yard pass from Twombly) and Henry Otterbein (43-yard pass from Twombly).
Ipswich’s only other points came on a 90-yard kickoff return to paydirt from Wright, who did everything he could all night to help his team get over the hump. Peter Bauman (79 yards) also ran well for Ipswich in the setback, while the special teams unit shined all evening.
“We put a lot of emphasis on special teams; we talk about the importance of it and it’s kind of a way for some of these other kids that aren’t touching the field too much to get out there and do their thing,” said Lamkin. “They take pride with it, we take pride with it and we know eventually at some point we will win a game on the special teams side of the ball.”
Manchester Essex 43, Ipswich 18
at Hyland Field, Manchester Essex High School
Manchester (1-0) 7 14 22 0 43
Ipswich (0-1) 0 12 6 0 18
Scoring summary M- Henry Otterbein 31 interception return (Cian Brennock kick)
I- Matt McGowan 6 run (rush fails)
M- Declan Kirk 88 pass from Brennan Twombly (kick blocked)
I- McGowan 5 run (rush fails)
M- Twombly 6 run (Twombly rush)
M- Stephen Martin 15 run (kick blocked)
I- Henry Wright 90 kick return (rush fails)
M- Jesse Oliver 25 pass from Twombly (Twombly rush)
M- Otterbein 34 pass from Twombly (Martin rush)
Individual Statistics RUSHING: Ipswich — Peter Bauman 14-79, Henry Wright 16-55, Matt McGowan 8-36, Louie Harrington 1-2, Eliot Donovan 4-(-2); Manchester — Stephen Martin 9-54, Brennan Twombly 7-17, Henry Otterbein 4-15, Cameron Hubbard 1-1, Jesse Oliver 1-0.
PASSING: Ipswich — Donovan 1-5-7-0-1; Manchester — Twombly 5-8-205-2-0.
RECEIVING: Ipswich — Will Gromko 1-7; Manchester — Declan Kirk 1-88, Otterbein 2-68, Oliver 1-25, Daniel Wood 1-24.