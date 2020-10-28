The name of the team is Peabody Hotshots IV, but on the pitch they are second to none.
The U-12 girls soccer team coached by Silvio Albano had an outstanding showing at the Capital Cup soccer tournament held in Concord, New Hampshire a few weekends ago by going undefeated and winning the championship game by a score of 2-0 over Barrington Storm’s U-13 side.
The Hotshots also beat Seacoast United U-13 side, 2-0, and tied Seacoast United Volt U-13 team.
Abby Jenkins had a goal in every game for Peabody while Caroline Lapalme and Ella Demakes also found the back of the net. Keeper Meghan Downing was outstanding in the tourney with two shutouts surrounded by excellent defenders Valentina Gregory, Maddy Holleran, Maggie Jolin, Marley Loring and Gabby Meola.
The midfield duties were handled admirably by Lapalme, Makayla Downing, Avery Bettencourt, Jenkins and Avery Markus with Demakes, Maeve O’Donnell, Victoria Vaz, Alexi Penney and Olivia Penney doing the damage up top.
Playing in an 11-on-11 format against club teams with players from a variety of towns (ie all-star teams) while bouncing up an age bracket made it an especially satisfying showing for the Hotshots.
“To their credit, the girls played under somewhat uncomfortable conditions adhering to all the COVID-19 restrictions on the field,” Albano said. “I was most impressed with how well the girls played; we have a very talented group at all positions.”