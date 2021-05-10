If this was Leo Shidler's exactly game plan for his Peabody High boys lacrosse team prior to Monday's season opener against Northeastern Conference rival Beverly, then someone needs to send his whiteboard to the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and Museum in Maryland.
The Tanners executed in all facets of the game to near perfection and got six goals from senior captain and attack Jack Houlden to roll past the Panthers, 15-3, at Coley Lee Field.
Fellow senior attack Anthony Bettencourt added three goals and two assists in the win while Keenan Madden potted a pair of goals. Peabody scored the game's first 13 goals and didn't allow one until there was just 8:07 remaining.
"This has been a long time coming," said Bettencourt. "A lot of work went into this, and we just wanted to start off on the right foot. I'd say we did."
The rivalry between these two teams, which has been going on for close to 50 years, has seen Beverly win the majority of the matchups, but this was the Tanners' biggest ever margin of victory against their Garden City foes.
"We came out flying," admitted Peabody head coach Leo Shidler, whose team scored four times in the first quarter and led by seven at the break. "We're still rusty and have a lot of stuff to work on, but this was a nice start.
"These guys," Shidler said of his team, "they want to play and they want to win."
Goaltender Derek Patturelli, a junior whom Shidler said "should absolutely play big minutes at the next level", smothered most of the offensive chances Beverly had and finished with six saves. His defenders in front of him -- Bentley-bound star Drew Lucas as a long stick middie, as well as guys like fellow senior captain Nick Vecchio, classmate Tristan El, junior Scott Turner and freshman Johnny Lucas on defense, made those chances far and few between for the visitors.
"I didn't really know how today would go, to be honest," said Lucas, who gave his club a 2-0 but scooping a ground ball in his own end, zooming upfield and burying a shot four-and-a-half minutes into the contest. "We had been working hard since we began two weeks ago, on this field for two hours every day. But we didn't have any scrimmages, so until you play another team you just don't know.
"So for us to start like this, it's awesome ... even moreso because we lost all of last season (to COVID-19). I think we're all really excited about this season ... and as a senior, this is my focus right now."
Sophomore goaltender Quinn Fidler of the Panthers (now 0-2) was under constant pressure at times thanks to a swarming Peabody offensive attack. The goalkeeper made a dozen saves, but on many shots defensive breakdowns in front of him let to relatively easy Tanner scores.
"Peabody is definitey good. Defensively, offensively, they put on a show," said Beverly's first-year head coach Matt Riordan. "We were our own worst enemy, though. We had so many unforced turnovers, missed passes, just simple stuff. That's the stuff we work on, too, which makes it hard.
"We need to get back to Square One and work more on the basics: clears, connecting on those passes, hitting the net with shots."
Houlden, Lucas, Bettencourt and Madden shot the home team out to a 4-0 lead after one; Cam Collins made it a five-goal lead before two more Houlden strikes closed out the first half. Three more from Houlden, two from Bettencourt and another Madden twine-ripper made it 13-0 after 36 minutes.
Matt Bettencourt and John Padios added fourth quarter tallies for the winners. Sophomore Anthony Curcio also had a terrific showing in his first varsity game, winning the majority of his faceoffs while showing grit and guile as a defensive middie. Junior Cam Collins and senior Luke Buckley were other midfield standouts for PHS.
Beverly got a pair of goals from senior attack Kyle Oliphant and one from junior attack Will ten Hope, which Oliphant assisted on.
"We've got a young team," said Riordan, whose team plays Gloucester on Thursday. "Half the team had never played a high school game before this season, and of the other half, probably 90 percent of those guys had never played in a varsity game. So we're bound to have some growing pains.
"But I'm confident in the group we have and that they'll improve during the season. That's all we're looking for: constant improvement."