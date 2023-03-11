BOSTON — A captain's poignant talk during a TV timeout. A change in play where physicality and committment to offensive hockey were ramped up. And an opportunistic fourth line cashing in at the most opportune time.
Those three factors helped the Bruins turn a blah first 20 minutes into a strong final 40 Saturday afternoon against the Red Wings, flipping an early two-goal deficit into a 3-2 win.
The victory was Boston's 50th in 64 games, making them the fastest team in NHL history to achieve that feat.
"We know teams will want to beat us a little bit more than others, just because of who we are and what we've done so far this year. So we're getting everyone's best," said winger A.J. Greer, who assisted on linemate Garnet Hathaway's game-winning third period goal. "In this league, it's a hard league to win it. So I love this group; we're doing a great job of taking in the pressure and making sure we each do our job the right way."
A 3-2 home loss to Edmonton two nights earlier, in which Boston surrendered three straight goals, seemed to bleed over into the early stages of Saturday's matinee as the Red Wings notched both a shorthanded and power play goal within the first 4:32 of action.
Enter Bergeron. During the first mandated game break 10 minutes in, he addressed his teammates with a reassuring message — a reset, as he put it.
"Go back to just being in the moment," is how Bergeron described it. "Go back to playing our game ... I told them I believed in who we are and what we do."
"This room has an unbelievable way," added Hathaway, one of team's newest members. "We look at Bergy a lot to say 'Hey, let's think about the future. What can we control our next shift?' We don't want to be down 2-0 our building, especially that early, but the game's not over. So what can we do to turn the tide?
"Then I thought we hemmed them in their zone a lot in the second period and gained momentum, and got them on their heels a bit."
That middle stanza saw the Bruins dominate Detroit to the tune of an 18-2 shots-on-goal differential. Magnus Hellberg, the Red Wings goaltender, was under continual siege as Hampus Lindholm and Bergeron (on a sweet pass from Dmitri Orlov) put pucks past him to tie the score.
"In the second period we played our best hockey. That's Bruins hockey," said Greer.
Of that middle frame, head coach Jim Montgomery said "If we didn't have any space, we were willing to put (the puck) in and go forecheck and/or possess it down low and move our feet. I thought Charlie Coyle was the one who led us in that period.
"I said to the team after the first, 'If we start checking, I've seen you guys before, when you guys are moving the puck like you are right now, we usually come back and win.' So you could see our game coming; we just had to be harder on the puck."
In the third, it was the fourth line of Greer, Tomas Nosek and Hathaway ("our best line tonight" said Montgomery) that potted the winner. Breaking out with the zone with numbers, they had a 3-on-2 where all three touched the puck and Hathaway tucked in first goal as a Bruin with a nifty curl out front.
"We played the identity that we want to," Hathaway said of he and his linemates. "Nosey's been great on the dot for a lot of games; Greersie gets on every puck and forechecks really well. When we start making plays, I can feed off of that.
"Our game is moving through the zones, try to get into the O-zone, and we thought we could wear them down a bit. Getting that goal was the cherry on top for us."
Contributions have come from all over the lineup all season for the 2022-23 Boston Bruins; their 50th victory of this remarkable campaign was just another example of that.