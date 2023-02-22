HAVERHILL — Both the Peabody and Haverhill/North Andover/Pentucket co-op girls hockey teams see a lot of themselves in each other. Neither would be surprised if they see each other again deep in the upcoming Division 1 state tournament.
HPNA got timely scoring and 39 saves from standout sophomore goalie Julianna Taylor to hold off Peabody, 2-0, in a game that had playoff intensity Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Rink.
“They’re kind of a mirror image of us and we’ve played a lot of the same teams ... don’t score a lot, don’t give up a lot and both of us have great goaltending,” said HPNA coach Gary Kane, whose team ends the regular season 12-6-2.
It was also a ‘Pink the Rink’ night with the hosts partnering with Voices of Hope to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer. HPNA wore special pink jerseys and Peabody (now 16-4) taped its sticks and shin pads with pink tape. Voices of Hope is an Andover based charity that uses music and performing arts to inspire anyone whose life has been touched by cancer.
There were raffles and donations for the cause and after a stirring rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by one of the Voices of Hope members, two of the top six ranked team in D1 got down to business.
Though the Tanners (ranked No. 5 coming in) had the better of the shots on goal, Taylor stuffed them all with her great balance and rebound control. It was scoreless through one period as both clubs showed off the kind of structure and active defensive sticks you’d expect from teams with state title aspirations.
“HPNA’s a very good team and I think the longer we went without scoring we got frustrated a little bit,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. “As much as our forward lines were flying, HPNA did a great job of disrupting us and we fought the puck some.”
Midway through the second, Brooke Duquette broke the seal when she skillfully tipped a Kaitlyn Bush shot by Tanner goalie Alyse Mutti. It was the first goal allowed by Peabody in more than 11 periods and snapped a shutout streak of 176:24.
“I had a feeling the team that scored first was going to win this one,” said Kane. “That’s how they got us last year in a very similar game.”
Tanner captain Jenna DiNapoli had a couple great chances in close to the net in that second period but Taylor held her line. Freshman Angela Fabbo also nearly picked up spot a few times only to be denied by Taylor ... senior Hannah Gromko and speedy sophomore Catie Kampersal also created tough chances that didn’t light the lamp.
Only 27 seconds into the third, HPNA doubled its lead. Senior Casey Doherty saw a puck squirt into the slot and put the full might of her slap shot behind it for a 2-0 edge.
“That girl has an incredible shot,” said Roach. “It was a tough bounce that went right to her and she’s not going to miss very many chances like that.”
Other assists went to Duquette and Bush, who had two helpers in a game where her mom dropped the ceremonial first puck.
Sophomore Ava Buckley dove to block an HPNA shot at an open net in the second period and Mutti finished up with 15 saves. HPNA was a perfect 4-for-4 killing penalties, including one that came in the last 1:16 and had Peabody pressing as time expired.
It remains to be seen how much the D1 power rankings may shift with the result, since Peabody came in No. 5 and HPNA was No. 6. The state will release its final seedings Friday and Saturday with the playoffs set to begin next week.
HPNA 2, Peabody 0
At Veterans Rink, Havehrill
Peabody 0 0 0 0
HPNA 0 1 1 2
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: HPNA, Brooke Duquette (Kaitlyn Bush), ‘8:43.
Third period: HPNA, Cassie Doherty (Duquette, Bush), :27.
Saves: P, Alyse Mutti 15; HPNA Julianna Taylor 39.
Records: P, 16-4-0; HPNA, 12-6-2.