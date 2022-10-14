HATHORNE — It was big plays that ultimately made a big difference for the Essex Tech football team Friday night in a thrilling 14-13 Senior Night triumph over Greater Lowell.
Hawks' senior quarterback Harry Lynch fired two touchdowns to classmate Colin Holden to offset two scoring tosses by Greater Lowell quarterback Brenden Arsenault to Jayson Frasca. Theh second of those Frasca TD catches cut the hosts' lead to 14-13 with two seconds left in regulation.
Down one, the visiting Gryphons went for the win but the Essex Tech defense came up huge, stopping running back Aviren Chitpaseuth well short of the goal line to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Hawks senior Marco Schirripia said it was everybody coming together, both the old guys and the young guys, and finding a way to get the win.
“We started out 2-0, slipped to 2-2 and we’ve had two good games in a row now. So it was great to get this win on Senior Night,” Schirripia said. “The defense came up big. It was a key stop at the end, but we know we have the guys that can make plays on offense and on defense.
"We knew 44 (Chitpaseuth) was going to get the ball, but we watched a lot of film on him this week and we were ready.”
Greater Lowell got on the board first when Arsenault hit Frasca from eight yards out on 4th-and-goal from the Hawks' 8-yard line. Frasca’s PAT boot put the Gryphons up 7-0 with 6:21 left in the first.
Essex Tech tied things up immediately when Lynch hooked up with Holden on a 66-yard scoring play. The first of Kaio Dos Passos’ two conversion kicks tied the game just 54 seconds after Greater Lowell opened the scoring.
The Hawks went on top to stay with 6:21 left in the second quarter. This time, a Lynch-to-Holden scoring play covered 12 yards, making the score 14-7 at halftime.
Lynch threw for 123 yards, all but nine of those going to Holden.
Essex Tech’s defense did a solid job bottling up Arsenault and Chitpaseuth for most of the second half. The pair finally got the ball deep into Hawks territory late in the fourth quarter, though, and Arsenault connected with Frasca on the ninth play of the drive for six points from three yards out with two seconds showing on the clock.
The Hawks stacked the front of the line and denied Chitpaseuth well short of the end zone on the conversion attempt, preserving an exciting one-point win.
“The defense was strong and it was an awesome game, awesome game,” Essex Tech coach Dan Connors said. “I was very impressed with our toughness; that's what was the theme of the game tonight.”
“We knew (Chitpaseuth) was a very, very good back, and we were able to neutralize him with our toughness and our tenacity. That was the key,” the coach added. “We had good pursuit on defense. I thought our defensive line was great: Jag Jordan, Trevor O’Neill and Luke Joyce were excellent, Medrano Deshene, our whole D line was solid, very consistent.”
“That was a great CAC game for sure,” Greater Lowell coach Shane Abrams said. “Two good teams battling to the end; they made one more big play than we did. That stop, that was the game right there. It was a battle until the end ... like it usually is in our league.”