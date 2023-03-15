Throughout her illustrious high school career, Masconomet’s Bella Misiura has dazzled gymnastics fans with her innate and effortless ability to flip and spin through the air before sticking the landing.
Simple as that may sound, the level in which she’s been able to perform is matched by few athletes her age. It’s her consistency that has helped the Chieftains continue an unprecedented run at the state level.
After taking home Salem News Gymnast of the Year honors last winter, Misiura returned this season and helped her squad capture their fourth straight state title. She finished in a tie for second overall in the all-around, winning the bars event while claiming runner-up on both vault and beam.
With one year remaining at the high school level, the 16-year-old is already thinking about her future in the sport. Misiura recently committed to the University of Illinois and couldn’t be happier about her decision.
“I was looking at a bunch of different schools, but when I went (to Illinois) for my first visit there it really stood out to me,” said Misiura, a junior. “They were so organized and very welcoming; I really loved the coaches and the girls on the team, and the school is very nice. Their team is very good, ranked No. 22 (in the country) this season.”
A stellar career in the making
Misiura first discovered gymnastics at age five. By third grade she was competing for Yellow Jackets Gymnastics Club in her hometown of Middleton, a program she continues to train at and compete for today.
Misiura only progressed from there, and before even reaching ninth grade she was eager and ready to enter the high school ranks.
“I really wanted to join as soon as I got into high school. Even in eighth grade I was ready but they wouldn’t let me,” Misiura said with a laugh.
As a freshman, Misiura made an immediate impact for an already talented Chieftains’ team. She finished with 14 scores of 9.5 or better across all events, securing a season-best 9.8 on floor against rival Danvers.
The following winter, she only get better. The 5-foot-2 talent took home first place at the State Coaches Gymnastics Individual Championship on vault (9.7), beam (9.5) and the all-around (38.25) while earning Northeastern Conference MVP honors. Misiura also tied the Masconomet vault record by scoring a ridiculous 9.9 on two separate occasions and was second overall in the all-around at states.
Flash forward to this season, and Misiura continued to impress. At the recent state championship meet at Algonquin Regional, her 9.825 vault score in the Chieftains’ final event helped Masco edge out Danvers by mere tenths of a point (148.6-148.15) to claim the title. She also scored a 9.65 on bars, a 9.6 on beam, and a 9.525 on floor.
“It was amazing; I still think about it often,” said Misiura.
The next step
While the 2022-23 Chieftains’ campaign has come to a close — the team qualified for New Englands but chose not to take part — Misiura’s season rolls on. She’ll continue to compete for the Yellow Jackets Junior Olympics (JO) team, with states looming in the coming weeks. Should she shine there, Misiura would head to Regionals and then, hopefully, Nationals as well.
Misiura is certainly satisfied with where she’s at, but knows she still has a lot to improve on before getting to the college level.
“Right now I’m just working on perfecting my routines for the end of the season, but after that we’re going to start to work on upgrades and all the big skills,” she said. “I think most of my routines right now are at the college level except for vault. Other than that, most of my stuff is where it needs to be.”
As incredible as she’s been over the past three years, Misiura knows Division 1 college competition is an entirely new challenge. She hopes to make an impact right away and will go in with an open mind.
“When I get there as a freshman I’m sure I’ll be a little nervous, but I definitely want to try to get into the lineup as quickly as I can,” she said. “I do much easier stuff in high school right now than I would for college, but I’m training in the all-around so we’ll see where they put me in.”
Academically, Misiura is excited about Illinois’ reputation in that regard. Like most gymnasts her competitive career will likely end after college, but she hopes to stay as connected to the sport as possible with a potential future in coaching.
“I haven’t decided what I’m going to be studying yet, but I’m definitely interested in something with sports management,” she said. “I definitely want to work with gymnastics as I get older and stay with it for as long as I can. Coaching is definitely something that I might want to do.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.