SALEM — For one night anyway, Peabody West was synonymous with perfection.
The Little League Williamsport all-star team threw an 'immaculate' perfect game Saturday night against host Salem in a battle of unbeatens, striking out all 12 Witch City batters they faced in a 16-0 mercy rule shortened contest at Stephen M. O'Grady Field.
Three Peabody West pitchers turned the trick, with Ben Ouellette fanning all four batters he faced, Will Slattery coming in and promptly striking out the five batters he saw, and C.J. York fanning the final three batters of the evening (two of whom were caught looking).
Even better for Peabody West is that Ouellette, Slattery and York all threw fewer than 20 pitches, meaning they're all eligible to pitch again Sunday back at O'Grady Field against Swampscott in the District 16 winner's bracket final. The winner of that contest will move immediately to Thursday's district championship game.
Peabody West did plenty of damage at the dish, too, plating five runs in the first inning, six more in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth and ultimately final inning.
The first five batters in the order — Jonathan Lever, Ouellette, York, Slattery, and Matty DiMare — all scored two runs, as did Joe . Landon Pelletier, Owen McMahon, Quinn Woodson, and Danny Lancaster also crossed home plate for head coach Keith Slattery's squad.
Peabody West heads into Sunday's game with Swampscott having won all three of its games convincingly, outscoring its foes by a combined 46-1.
Salem, now 1-1 after suffering its first loss of the District 16 tournament, will fight for its lives in a win-or-go-home contest Sunday against Saugus (3 p.m.) at the Pine Hill Little League field in Lynn.