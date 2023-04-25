BOSTON — Throughout the Celtics’ run to the 2022 NBA Finals, Grant Williams was the most utilized bench player under then-head coach Ime Udoka.
The 6-foot-6 swingman played a total of 497 minutes, good for 26.1 per game. and get this: he actually played more minutes than Derrick White, which feels like a crime when you consider how much more impactful the latter has been this season.
I’m not here to argue that if Boston played Williams less they would’ve beaten the Golden State Warriors or anything. Williams had his moments, including a career playoff-high 27 points in a Game 7 win over the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
But it’s certainly interesting to see how much has changed since then.
Heading into Tuesday night’s opening round Game 5 tilt against Atlanta, Williams had received two DNP-CD (coach’s decision); he played 17 minutes in a Game 3 loss and a mere 56 seconds at the end of the third quarter in Game 4.
For all intents and purposes, Williams has fallen out of head coach Joe Mazzulla’s regular rotation in favor of Sam Hauser — although he’ll undoubtedly be called upon sporadically throughout the postseason, and one big performance could jolt him out of the doghouse.
There’s a point to all this: Williams hasn’t just played fewer minutes because he’s been awful, nor because Hauser is lighting the world on fire. The biggest reason is that Malcolm Brogdon is now in the mix, and a player of his caliber is going to eat up plenty of court time for any good team.
The 30-year-old guard is a rare luxury in this league, especially considering the Celtics’ overall depth and talent at the top — and his coach doesn’t take that for granted.
“Malcolm taking on the identity of the second unit, dealing with the patience of sometimes finishing halves, sometimes not, sometimes finishing games, not finishing games ... I (think) he’s just handled it all with an open mind and handled it with humility,” Mazzula said when asked about Brogdon’s impact this season.
Prior to Tuesday’s game, Brogdon was honored with the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award alongside the late John Havlicek’s family.
“Regardless of what his sub pattern was or what he was doing, he just played. and we’re grateful for that.”
If you’re a stat guru, Brogdon’s overall numbers (14.9 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 3.7 apg.) don’t exactly jump off the page. But his production in a “reserve” role on a team with two superstars can’t be overlooked, and his efficiency is through the roof.
When Brogdon’s on the court, it’s easy to feel comfortable when the ball’s in his hands. Despite his unorthodox release, Brogdon shot better than 44 percent from deep this year, the fourth-best mark in the league. He rarely turns the ball over (1.5 cough-ups per game) and seems to make the right reads with regularity. Defensively, he gets after it and has great anticipation on the perimeter.
Brogdon isn’t super athletic and is never the fastest or strongest player on the court. But his ability to be creative in the paint and finish in traffic is remarkable.
When he first arrived in town, skeptics worried about Brogdon’s availability with a history of nagging injuries. Knock on wood, but he played 67 regular season games this season, his highest mark since getting into 75 contests as a rookie in 2016-17. He’s reached double figures in scoring three times against Atlanta thus far, and has been a reliable rock for Boston’s second unit.
Simply put, Brogdon is a superior, more polished player than Williams. He’s been better than advertised and will likely finish the postseason as the Celtics’ leader in bench minutes.
Boston is unquestionably a better team with Brogdon in the fold, and the hope remains that he’s the missing piece that will help them get over the hump to snatch Banner 18.
Nick Giannino covers the Boston Celtics for the North of Boston Media Group and CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at ngiannino@salemnews.com and on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN