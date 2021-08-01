IMPROBABLE CHAMPIONS: Peabody West LL stuns unbeaten Pittsfield American to claim state title 

GLOUCESTER — Jimmy DiCarlo wanted the final out to come to him.
The 12-year-old shortstop for the Peabody West all-stars got his wish ... and as a result, his team got theirs.
DiCarlo leaped and caught Christian Barry's line drive to end Sunday's Massachusetts Little League state championship game, giving Peabody West a 6-5 upset win over previously unbeaten Pittsfield American at Boudreau Field.
Teammates mobbed winning pitcher and staff ace Cullen Pasterick on the mound following DiCarlo's catch as Peabody West, which had dropped its first two games in pool play of the Final Four tournament, roared back to win both Saturday night and, most importantly, Sunday in the one-game, winner-take-all finale.
"It feels great. It feels surreal," said Pasterick, who spun a complete game while allowing seven hits and three earned runs in his 80-pitch (59 strikes) effort.
"We've worked so hard for this the past few weeks," added DiCarlo, whose three-run double highlighted a five-run second inning for the District 16 and Section 4 titlists. "This is where we wanted to be and we got it done."
Having won the program's third state title and first since 2009, Peabody West is now off to the Eastern Regionals in Bristol, Conn., where they'll play in in the New England bracket beginning Monday, Aug. 9 against the winner of the New Hampshire and Maine. Should Peabody finish first or second in Bristol, they'd advance to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to take part in the Little League World Series.
"I'm sure a lot of people watched the first two games and said, 'Why is Peabody here?'," Peabody West manager Mark Bettencourt said. "Then after the third game, a lot of people probably said, 'Oh, that's why they're here. Because they can put the ball in play and can get big hits. They don't just pitch and play defense; they have the third element to win. And that carried over into today's game. We weren't afraid and were aggressive at the plate."
Improbable is the best way to describe Peabody West's championship surge. It had lost to Pittsfield American (4-0) and Middleboro (5-2) at the Final Four, and in order to advance to the final needed three things to happen on Saturday: Pittsfield had to defeat Middleboro, Peabody then had to defeat Needham National while allowed fewer than six runs to claim the tiebreaker among three teams with identical 1-2 records.
Thanks to Pittsfield coming from behind to win in extra innings and Peabody West's own 8-0 win over Needham, West had a chance to come back to Boudreau Field Sunday afternoon and play for the state crown. They made the most of it.
Pasterick only struck out two hitters, but didn't walk anyone and kept his defense active behind him
"The first inning or two I was nervous," said the 12-year-old St. John's Prep seventh grader, "but my defense really helped calm me down after that."
Peabody West did the bulk of its offensive damage in the top of the second inning against Pittsfield American starter Sebastian Herrara, scoring five runs on three hits and pair of walks to take a lead they'd never relinquish. Those five runs were more than Pittsfield American had allowed combined in its first three Final Four games.
Pittsfield American had scored two runs in the bottom of the field thanks to a solo homer to center by dangerous leadoff hitter Christian Barry and an RBI single to right-center by Kevin Konefal, the cleanup hitter. Undaunted, Peabody West began the next frame with a single by Brendan Kobierski and back-to-back walks by Ryan Skerry and Jackson Taylor.
Gabe Casiano then got his team on the board with a clean RBI single to left, plating Kobierski. Following a strikeout, DiCarlo laced a 1-2 fastball to the gap in left-center. Pittsfield's left fielder dove for the hop but missed it, and the ball rolled all the way to the wall, allowing all three runners to score on the double for a 4-2 lead. DiCarlo then swiped third base and came home on a wild pitch.
"I knew he'd throw me an offspeed pitch first and he did for a strike, so I was looking fastball after that," said DiCarlo, a seventh grader at the Higgins. "Then he threw me that fastball and I just drove it. I was happy, knowing that gave our team the lead."
The District 1 and Section 1 champions from western Mass. got one back in the home half of the second after Micah Roberts (who had been hit by a pitch) came home on an infield error. But Pasterick got himself out of a one out, bases loaded jam with a pair of ground balls, then used his defense to help him out over the final four frames.
Casiano, Peabody West's right fielder, made a pretty sno-cone catch of a line shot off the bat of Ryan Stannard to end the third inning; had it gotten by him, it certainly would have gone for extra bases. In the fourth, center fielder Jackson Taylor made a great running catch in center for the first out with a runner on first, and DiCarlo got the third out when he nabbed a hot shot by lunging to his left and corralling Ferrara's blast.
Earlier in the game, first baseman Mark Bettencourt Jr. turned an unassisted double play by catching a line drive and easily doubling up the runner on first.
"A lot of things that could have led to big innings, we stepped up and made big plays defensively when we had to," said the manager.
Peabody West got another run — which ultimately turned out to be the game-winner — in the top of the fourth after pinch hitter Thad Broughton doubled to right with two out and none on, took third on DiCarlo's infield single and scored when catcher Aidan Horgan punched a single into left (but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double).
"With two strikes on me I knew I had to come up big," Broughton, a 12-year-old sixth grader who was still sporting a big smile after the game, said. "Even though I'm not a starter, I knew my team needed me. I was just going to hit whatever he threw me."
That run proved vital as Pittsfield American scored its final two runs in the bottom of the fourth via an RBI bunt single by Jack Bellafontaine and a run-producing single to center from Barry.
"When you play one game, anything can happen. It's like a Game 7," said Bettencourt. "Doesn't matter who the better team is; it's who performs better on that day. And today we were lucky enough to play one run better than them."