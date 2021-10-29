NORTH READING -- The battle of 6-1 Cape Ann League football teams got off to a flying start Friday night when North Reading's Alex Carucci found John Jenning for an 80-yard touchdown pass on the game's first play.
Unfortunately for visiting Hamilton-Wenham, the Hornets never took their foot off the gas pedal after that, either. The Hornets rolled to a 42-18 victory at Arthur Kenney Field.
For a while things looked promising for the Generals (now 6-2) when they answered with a 69-yard scoring drive of their own, led by twin brothers and team captains Chris and Luke Domoracki. Chris Domoracki was the workhorse, carrying the ball 19 times for 91 yards on the evening plus a touchdown, his 13th of the season. He crashed in from a yard out, but the try for the extra point failed when the snap from center was fumbled and the kick never got off.
"No excuses; we lost to a good team," said Hamilton-Wenham head coach Jim Pugh. "They're young, mostly juniors, and their skill people do a really good job. The effort was there, but it wasn't our best game. The kids played hard, but we couldn't put the ball in the end zone when we had our chances.
"Their first touchdown was a killer," added Pugh.
The Hornets (7-1) dominated the first half, scoring on their first four possessions to take a 30-6 lead. Carucci, a junior quarterback, threw for 185 yards, including three TD tosses, and he ran for another.
Hamilton-Wenham had no answer for North Reading's big gainers through the air.
"We gave up too many passes in our only other loss to Pentucket," said Pugh. "It's back to the drawing board for us. Hopefully next week, we'll have a home game once the (Division 7) playoffs are announced.
Late in the opening quarter North Reading increased its lead when Will Batten barreled in from two yards out, and Carucci added the extra points on a pass to Jennings in the left corner of the end zone.
After the defense held the visitors to 3-and-out, the Hornets took advantage of two 15-yard penalties against the Generals to make it a 24-6 game on an 8-yard run by Carucci.
Craig Rubino had a nifty over-the-shoulder catch for a 25-yard TD the next time his team got the ball, but they weren't done yet.
"This was a tough one, but they're ranked No. 1 in Division 5 and we're right up there in D-7," said Chris Domoracki. "I thought we did a great job coming back after they scored on their first play. We got that touchdown to make it 8-6, but couldn't stop them. They made their mark in the first half, and it was tough fighting from behind all the way.
"We've got to forget about this one, fix some things and look ahead to the playoffs. We're usually pretty balanced between passing and running, but we were much more a running team tonight."
The Generals were able to move the ball all night, but costly mistakes in the red zone kept them from finishing. They marched 69 yards to the North Reading goal line behind the running of Chris Domoracki, who picked up a first down at the 4-yard line before a holding call moved them back. Quarterback John Ertel gained nine yards, but was tackled trying to get into the end zone fumbled, and NR recovered.
Hamilton-Wenham added two late touchdowns: the first on a 31-yard scramble by Ertel, who dodged would-be tacklers as he changed directions in a race to the end zone, and later fired a fourth down 42-yard TD pass to Will Moroney for his fourth TD reception of the season.
"We made some good plays, but not enough," said Pugh. "Chris (Domoracki) had a great game --he always plays hard. Will Moroney had some good catches, and John Ertel had some nice runs."
North Reading 34, Hamilton-Wenham 18
at North Reading
Hamilton-Wenham (6-2);6;0;6;6;18
North Reading (7-1);16;14;0;12;42
Scoring summary
NR-John Jennings 80 pass from Alex Carucci (Jennings pass from Carucci)
HW-Chris Domoracki 1 run (kick failed)
NR-Will Batten 2 run (Jennings pass from Carucci)
NR-Carucci 8 run (Craig Rubino pass form Carucci)
NR-Rubino 25 pass from Carucci (pass failed)
HW-John Ertel 31 run (rush failed)
NR-Rubino 5 pass from Carucci (pass failed)
HW-William Moroney 42 pass from Ertel (pass fariled)
NR- Batten 69 run (rush failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham — Chris Domoracki 19-91, John Eertel 8-71, Luke Domoracki 7-30, Markus Nordin 1-(-3); North Reading — Will Batten 14-169; Alex Carucci 9-24; Craig Rubino 2-7.
PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham — Ertel 6-11-95-1-1; North Reading — Carucci 7-13-185-3-0.
RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham — Will Moroney 3-70, Thomas Ring 3-19, Luke Domoracki 1-6; North Reading — John Jennings 2-94, Rubino 3-48, Ryan McGuire 1-30, Devin Tran 1-13.