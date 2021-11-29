They say that in a small town, everybody knows everybody for their entire lives. That’s especially true in Swampscott, and in a sports loving town such as this it leads to some unique connections on the field.
Take for example the quarterback and play caller for the Super Bowl bound Big Blue football team. The first time they met was probably in front of a video game console, playing a Madden football game with a long-since retired player on its cover.
Robert Serino III, son of Swampscott head coach Bob Serino and the team’s offensive coordinator, was good friends with Sean O’Brien growing up. O’Brien’s younger brother Cam would often follow the two older boys around, trying to learn their sports moves and copy them in video games.
Who could’ve known that 15 years later O’Brien would be Serino’s quarterback as Swampscott High chases a second consecutive state title this Wednesday against North Reading at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (8 p.m.).
“I was probably 12 playing Little League with Sean when I met Cam,” said Serino, a 2013 Swampscott High grad who excelled at football, ice hockey and baseball. “I’ve known him since he was four or five years old and it’s been fun watching him grow up.”
Now a fully grown senior captain, O’Brien is a two-year starter at quarterback. His junior year was limited to only four games in the COVID-19 shortened “Fall 2” season, which sent him into the summer looking to get in as many throws as possible to hone his skills.
“I think everything I did with my receivers this summer is a huge part of our success,” said O’Brien. “It’s not just throwing on the field. It’s the time spent together at dinners, working out in the weight room, just connecting and getting on the same page.”
Throwing for 1,786 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Big Blue (11-1), O’Brien’s done a great job spreading the ball between Elijah Burns (664 yards, 8 TDs), Cole Hamernick (388 yards, 7 TDs), Xaviah Bascon (490 yards, 2 TDs) plus Nakaree Davis and Jason Codispoti.
All five have double-digit catches among O’Brien’s 98 completions and the QB has made the most of his throws. Bascon’s 1,363 rushing yards are nearly a new single season school record (Alex Stone ran for 1,365 in 2003) and O’Brien has run for 350 yards and eight more touchdowns himself. That means it hasn’t been a wide open aerial attack for the Big Blue; some games O’Brien has thrown fewer than 10 passes and he’s averaged a shade over 13 per game.
“He’s a dual threat and our receivers do an unbelievable job of blocking down field. A lot of our bigger plays are sprung by downfield blocking,” Serino said. “Cam makes great decisions. He does things with confidence and when there’s a play to be made, he identifies it and doesn’t miss.”
Having Serino’s trust means a lot to O’Brien, who was the starting tight end when the Big Blue won the Division 5 Super Bowl in 2019. O’Brien spent time in practice as Graham Inzana’s understudy that season and says he learned a ton from that experience. He’s been like a sponge at Serino’s side ever since.
“I think he’s the best offensive coordinator in the league,” O’Brien said. “I can tell him what I’m seeing on the field in practice or between plays. To have him listen to my opinions and to be working together is pretty special.”
It’s a two-way street of communication, according to the coach, who learned his spread offense as a wide receiver under former coach Steve Dembowski and has added some wrinkles of his own in his eight seasons as an assistant coach.
O’Brien has a good mind for the passing game and puts plenty of time into film study to make reading defenses second nature.
“We’ll talk after practice when he’s watching film and he’ll see the things I see. He can up tendencies and helps us game plan. Cam helps me as much as I help him,” said Serino.
“I tell him every week it’s amazing how far he’s come from last year. He only got four games as a varsity QB and what it now is like night and day. He handles himself, the offense and the team so well. and his arm strength is unbelievable: He can throw it 45, 50 yards right down the field right on target.”
O’Brien doesn’t mind sharing the ball or handing it off. The unselfishness makes its way through the entire team. Al Bangura, for example, was an unsung hero of the Thanksgiving Day classic against Marblehead (a 31-28 Magician win in a battle of unbeaten Super Bowl bound foes).
A few days before the game, Swampscott found out starting center Jake Papazglou would be out (he’s expected back for the Super Bowl). Bangura hadn’t practice on the offensive line for two years but switched his position and played nearly flawlessly on Thursday morning.
“He remembered everything and went in and played a great game without missing a beat,” Serino noted.
Making its eighth Super Bowl appearance all-time, Swampscott almost always has a family connection when it makes the big game. From the Bushes (head coach Bill and player Peter, in 1995-96, with Peter now the team’s defensive coordinator), father and son Serino’s in 2019 and ‘21, Peter and Kyle Beatrice in 2002 and Bob and Dorsey Dobias in 2007, football really is a family game in this seaside town.