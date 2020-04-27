The Salem News is sharing the first-person stories of seniors who are missing out on the last season of high school sports. If you'd like to tell your story, contact Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com.
||||
Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 8:40 am
The Salem News is sharing the first-person stories of seniors who are missing out on the last season of high school sports. If you'd like to tell your story, contact Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com.
||||
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Peabody - Mary A. Waite 48, of Peabody, beloved wife of Richard F. Lantych, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home following a battle with cancer, diabetes and pneumonia. Raised in Danvers, she was the daughter of Thomas E. Waite of Danvers and the late Pauline (Prentiss) Waite. Mary rec…