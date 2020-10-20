GLOUCESTER -- Two tough breaks within five minutes of each other impacted the Beverly High boys soccer team greatly Tuesday night.
Down by a goal early in the second quarter, the Panthers suffered a big loss when starting junior midfielder Teo Berbic left the contest with a groin injury. Less tan 300 seconds later Beverly's other starting center midfielder, junior Nicholas Braganca, went down with a knee injury. Neither player returned to the game.
"It's tough losing two important starters in the midfield," Beverly head coach Edgar de Leon said, whose team suffered a 4-0 loss to host Gloucester at Newell Stadium. "Especially against a skilled team like Gloucester. But that's part of the game.
"Our young guys got some valuable experience for a lot of the game against good competition and did everything they could."
A full and complete effort from Gloucester, said head coach Armando Marnoto, was key to his team's victory.
"We really needed to keep our concentration for two halves tonight and we did that," said Marnoto, whose Fishermen are now 2-1. "Beverly is always in the mix in the Northeastern Conference, and we were focused for the full 80 minutes -- and it showed."
Junior captain Andrew Coelho's laser shot gave the hosts a 1-0 lead early in the second quarter before the two abovementioned injuries hit Beverly. They wound up turning the tide of the game as second half goals from senior captain Robert Mugabe, freshman Gino Tripoli and Coelho all scored for Gloucester.
For Beverly, which hosts Peabody at Forti Field Friday (4 p.m.), junior striker Jordan Humdy played well as did junior midfielder Henry Mercier and senior back Justin Butters.