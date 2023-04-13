There are times in every little girl’s life when she wants to grow up and be just like her dad. Sarah Buckley never outgrew that feeling ... and on Marathon Monday she’ll get to live it.
A 23-year-old oncology nurse from Peabody, Buckley will be following in the sneaker-steps of her dad, Eric, when she takes part in the 127th running of the Boston Marathon.
The elder Buckley ran the race eight or nine times before a 2009 cancer diagnosis put an end to his favorite sporting activity. Sarah has been waiting more than 10 years to pick up the mantle, and felt like 2023 was the perfect opportunity to run.
“The Marathon’s been part of my life for so long ... I remember as a kid we’d go watch my dad run, came out at Mile 16 and cheer him on,” said Buckley, who recently graduated from Boston College, where she’d spend Marathon Mondays cheering on runners as they sprinted through Chestnut Hill.
“I almost ran in college but I figured I’d want to enjoy those days. This felt like the perfect time to go out and do it.”
Buckley is running as part of Caring For A Cure, a team founded by nurses on the Adult Hematology/Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant program at Massachusetts General Hospital. She’s already surpassed her fundraising goal of $10,000 and is thankful for all the support she’s gotten from the Peabody and MGH communities.
Part of her dad’s treatment program actually took place on the floor where Sarah now works. She remembers the compassion and care the doctors and nurses showed Eric during his three-year battle that included a couple of stem cell transplants and relapses before he beat the disease in 2012.
While Sarah was always interested in science and medicine (“I loved the doctor ... never was afraid of getting a shot,” she jokes), that experience with the amazing care team at MGH inspired her to become a nurse.
“My dad is my why, for sure,” Buckley said. “I wanted so much to be like those doctors and nurses. To work alongside some of the people who cared for him at his lowest points and ultimately saved his life is such an honor.”
Two other nurses and a doctor from her floor are on the CFAC team. They’ll sometimes go for long training runs together; their group is called Heartbreak Hill Running Company.
A natural athlete who played soccer, hockey and lacrosse at Peabody High, Buckley has completed four half-marathons in preparation for the big day. She’s already jogged through two 10-mile Boston loops while scaling the famed ‘Heartbreak Hill.’
“It just reaffirms that I can do it,” Buckley said. “The training has been going great. I didn’t really run until college and I absolutely love it.”
The middle child of Eric and Erin’s three (including brothers Luke and Ryan), Sarah loves walking into the family home after a run and being able to talk shop with her dad, who retired as Peabody High’s principal a few years ago. She’ll sometimes call him for advice during her longer loops and has also got some great strategy from her uncles, Adam and Todd (who captained the track team at Providence College).
“Its nice to have so much family rooting for you,” Buckley said. “The best advice so far is probably just to go slow. Don’t get overzealous and try to run 6-minute miles ... just run to enjoy it, enjoy the experience.”
Buckley will usually listen to music while she runs or a true crime podcast (“I go a little faster when its about a murderer,” she jokes). She forgot to charge her headphones before one 20-mile run, a lesson every runner has learned the hard way one time or another.
Looking forward to her first-ever marathon and first time running 26.2 miles in Boston, she keeps thinking about how cool it’ll be to run by the same fans she was part of for so many years. How it will feel to go by her college at Mile 21. And how she’ll be keeping the promise she made all those years ago when she told her dad she’d run Boston for him someday.
“There’s so much heartbreak and loss out there that it’s heartwarming to be running for someone that’s a success story,” Buckley said. “Every day has been a blessing.”
To read more about Sarah Buckley and Caring For A Cure, and to donate, visit https://because.massgeneral.org/fundraiser/4274181.