MANCHESTER -- The second meeting this season between the Ipswich and Manchester Essex field hockey teams decided the Cape Ann League Baker championship.
A potential third matchup could very well decide who emerges as the Division 4 state titlist this fall.
For the second time this season, Ipswich blanked the Hornets -- and as a result, won their first CAL crown since 2006. Goals from Halle Greenleaf and Kayden Flather and the 11th shutout of the season for senior goaltender Morgan Bodwell paved the way to a 2-0 victory Wednesday at Hyland Field.
With a season sweep of their rivals, the Tigers (13-1-1 overall, 12-1-1 in CAL competition) sit three points ahead of Manchester Essex (12-4-1 overall, 11-3 CAL) with just one regular season game remaining for both.
"It's crazy," said Ipswich captain and midfielder Julie Moseley. "It's always a tough game against Manchester Essex, and to beat them twice is amazing ... especially in my senior season."
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard clock, the Ipswich players began celebrating along the sidelines before rushing out to greet Bodwell (5 saves) as the final horn sounded.
"There were a lot of tears of joy at the end," said Ipswich head coach Nikki Pignone.
"We just put all of our energy into winning on their home field and making this happen," senior captain Lexi James, who assisted on Flather's third period goal, remarked.
Ipswich won primarily because of three factors: they maintained their spacing on the field, were able to take away some of the Hornets's top scoring threats, and never stopped applying pressure in the offensive end.
"At times they were able to pass right around us, not only eliminating our individual defenders, but whole entire lines," Manchester Essex coach Courtney Brown said. "They were able to eliminate our entire midfield at times so that it was 6-vs.-4 in fast transition. They were also able to take away strong players like (junior captain) Amalie Vytopilova and (sophomore) Cailie Patrick.
"We wanted to try and man-mark their No. 7 (Linde Ruitenberg, a senior exchange student); she was able to control some of the play, but we were trying to take her out of the game. By doing that, though, we had to use one of our best defenders, (sophomore) Ella Chafe, to mark her. That opened up the field for some of their other players."
Senior Azza Lestage and junior Ella Vogler (another exchange student) were critical parts of an excellent Ipswich defensive showing. Lestage got stuck on a college visit down South because of this week's Nor'easter, said Pignone, but went right to practice Wednesday after getting off the plane. Despite taking a stick to her lip on the team's first drill, she got stitches at the ER and still showed up for school, then dominated the right side of the defense.
"Her nonstop effort, strong block tackles and positive attitude is part of the backbone that made our team successful today," said Pignone.
"Ella is an incredible player," she added. "She stops every attacker that comes near her and transfers the ball into our offensive end with her flawless stick work and impeccable field vision ... They say offense wins games, but defense wins championships ... and I certainly have one of the strongest defensive lines in the CAL."
Paige Garlitz, the Hornets's junior captain, kicked out all five shots she saw in a busy first quarter. But Ipswich kept up the offensive intensity in the second quarter and broke through with seven minutes to go until halftime off a corner. Ruitenberg got the ball over to Chloe Pszenny, and the junior midfield put a shot on net that Garlitz saved before the rebound popped out to Greenleaf. The 10th grader cracked a strong backhand to the far left corner of the net for her sixth goal of the year and a 1-0 IHS lead.
"The girls worked so well together, realizing this was a reachable goal and they could be a part of making history if they came out and gave it their all," said Pignone, whose team had opened its season with a 1-0 home win over Manchester Essex back on Sept. 7. "They fed so well off each other and came ready to play."
The Tigers doubled their lead three-and-a-half minutes into the third period when Flather -- a junior whose twin sister, Ashton, is also on the team -- batted home James's rebound for her first goal of the season.
On watching her teammates score at the other end of the field, Bodwell said, "Sometimes it's tough; it can be a frustrating feeling, knowing I'm not helping them. But then I see them score and everyone's reaction coming back towards me after they score, and that's a great feeling."
"It's that scuffle of the third and fourth shots, and we ended up out of position and a mess in front of the net," said Brown. "And for us not scoring, that's very unusual. We're used to controlling games. Give Ipswich a lot of credit."
With both squads ranked among the top three programs in Division 4 within the state's new playoff system, it's entirely possible they could meet a third and final time in November ... perhaps in the state semifinals or even state championship game.
Both coaching staffs were thinking the same thing, saying 'See you in a few weeks' to each other postgame.
"I anticipate seeing them again three or four games into the playoffs," said Brown.