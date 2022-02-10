For Ipswich's Damian Smith, hockey is life.
The soon-to-be 9-year-old loves his hometown Boston Bruins and considers star defenseman Charlie McAvoy to be his favorite player. He's had the chance to meet McAvoy on multiple occasions, with the defenseman gifting Smith a signed hockey stick and, just the other day, an official Bruins warm-up puck.
"Charlie spent a lot of time just talking to me. He always tells me to dream big," says Smith.
Most kids Smith's age would be perfectly content and thrilled just to be able to interact with McAvoy. But Smith is wise beyond his years and sees a bigger purpose in all this.
Not only has he teamed up with the Travis Roy Foundation to help raise money for a great cause, but he plans to host his own birthday party at his family's backyard ice rink this Sunday with hopes of getting more people together for some skating.
So far, Smith and his parents, Erin and Craig, have raised upwards of $5,500, inching closer and closer to their initial goal of $6,000. McAvoy and his parents both donated money, as did Roy's parents and sister.
In addition, Hamilton-Wenham boys hockey head coach Rob Ryan and his team plan to show up for Sunday's event.
"Hamilton-Wenham hockey players grew up playing hockey for Agawam Youth, which is Damian's team," said Erin Smith. "So there's that nice connection."
Smith couldn't be more excited about the event and hopes his fundraiser will help those in need.
"I know Charlie would want me to pay kindness to others, so this fundraiser is inspired by my idol, Charles Patrick McAvoy, Jr.," said Smith. "This is my way of saying thank you to him."
###
To help Smith reach his goal, please visit visit https://secure3.convio.net/trfou/site/TR?px=1056119&fr_id=1050&pg=personal&fbclid=IwAR2GuYcJqcnxyEQnVLvz-GY4qn5BIvGTUbd0vg4uQId7TQcJxxgW6oqdmpE.