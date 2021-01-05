The Ipswich boys basketball team may have fallen in their season opener Tuesday evening, but there were plenty of positives to take from the competitive setback.
The Tigers went toe-to-toe with Cape Ann League rival Newburyport, taking a two-point lead into halftime before running out of steam down the stretch en route to a 64-54 loss.
“I thought (Newburyport) executed better than us down the stretch and that was really the difference in the game,” said Ipswich head coach Alan Laroche. “But it really was a back-and-forth game; they knocked down some shots late and we missed a couple of shots. But overall I thought it was a really good high school basketball game.”
Returning Newburyport starter Jacob Robertson led the way in the win, dropping in an efficient 28 points via a variety of baskets. Whether he was knocking them down from distance or freeing himself off the dribble for open jumpers or layups, Robertson was the difference offensively.
“That Robertson kid really hurt us tonight,” said Laroche. “(Newburyport coach) Dave Clay is a great coach and they really executed well down the stretch, so hats off to them. I have a lot of respect for Dave and his team, and he’s got some good players. We just came up a little short tonight.”
While Robertson was shining on one end, Ipswich’s Nikhil Walker was making his presence felt on the other. The Tigers’ 6-foot-6 senior big man recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, but a bout with foul trouble forced him to miss extended run in the second half.
In addition, junior guard Charlie Henderson made an impact on both ends of the floor, and according to Laroche, handled the pressure very well and made good decisions offensively. Aidan O’Flynn added 10 points off the bench while freshman Will Worth turned in a solid varsity debut for the Tigers with 12 points off the bench.
Ipswich will look to build off the season opening defeat when they take on Manchester Essex Friday.