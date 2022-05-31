The Division 4, 5 and 6 state track meets finished up on Monday afternoon, with several local athletes and teams having outstanding performances.
In Division 6, the Ipswich boys came in second place out of 46 teams overall, the best finish in program history. The Tigers wound up with 46 points, trailing only front-running Littleton High (73 1/2 points).
The 4x400 relay of Colin Hanson, Paul Wertz, Keith Townsend and Brandon Monahan placed second (3:30.90) to help pace the Tigers on Monday. James Robie added a fifth place finish in the high jump (5-10).
Earlier in the competition, Townsend had finished in first place in the 400 hurdles (57.59) and third in the pentathlon (2,690 points), while Colin Hansen was second in both the 200 (21.36) and 400 (51.14).
The Ipswich girls finished fifth out of 39 teams overall with 41 points. The Tigers' 4x400 relay team of Chloe Pszenny, Colby Filosa, Amelia Mooradd, and Lily Harper came in first place in 4:09.23. Filosa won the 400 (58.58) and took seventh in the 100 meters (13.20). Mooradd added a third place in the 200 (26.55) and fourth in the long jump (16-1/4). Additionally, Pszenny was fourth in the 400 (60.56), and Decha Perron placed seventh in the pentathlon (1,912 points).
With 10 team points, the Hamilton-Wenham girls were 21st. The 4x100 relay freshman foursome of Annie Moynihan, Carolina Monahan, Tessa Hunt, and Georgia Wilson came in sixth place in 52.64 seconds. Another sixth place finish came from Wilson in the long jump (15-8 1/2).
The Danvers boys finished with 43 points in the Division 4 meet, placing seventh overall led by a school record breaking time in the 4x800 relay. Luke Llewellyn, Chris McCrea, Kevin Rogers, and Mekonnen Eon finished the event in 8:17.76.
The 4x100 relay of Jacob Wescott, Colin Kelter, Owen Gasinowski, and Aidan Smith also had an excellent showing, taking fourth place in a season best time of 44.93 seconds. Other fourth place finishes for Danvers included Eon in the mile (4:25.17) and Westcott in the long jump (20-4 1/2).
Other top 10 performances for the Blue and White Monday were Mike Leon in the shot put (7th. 43-8), Nick Goodwin in the javelin (7th, 136-09), Sean Ouellette in the javelin (9th, 134-4), and Aidan Drislane in the shot put (10th, 40-6).
For the Danvers girls, who earned 11 team points, Shea Nemeskal led the way by taking seventh place in the mile (5:25.42). Emma Eagan placed ninth (5:25.99) in the same event, with Courtney Hinchion (5:27.16) crossing the finish line 10th. In addition, Cali Abbatessa placed ninth in the shot put (31-4).
Joey Do had a spectacular performance for the Swampscott boys in Division 5 by grabbing first place in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet 4 1/2 inches. Do had taken first place in the triple jump (43-5) on the first day of the Division 5 meet last Thursday.
Big Blue teammate Vincent Vindetta also had a great showing by claiming third place in the high jump (6 feet). Swampscott finished in 10th place in the boys race with 26 team points.
Wyatt Burr took ninth in the mile (4:41.58) for the Bishop Fenwick boys, with teammate Ethan Tran coming in 12th in the 100 (11.64).
The Swampscott girls saw Jamila Oriakhi finish in sixth place in the shot put in 32-9. They finished the meet in 21st place with 13 points.
One spot behind in 22nd place, the Bishop Fenwick girls were led by a 2nd place finish in the 400 hurdles (1:05.12) and a fifth place time in the 100 hurdles (15.66), both by Lucia Conti. In addition, Julia Loescher came in ninth place in the shot put (31-6 1/2).