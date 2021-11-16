NORWELL — Would the Ipswich High field hockey team have liked to have come away with a stress-free, regulation win in Tuesday’s Division 4 semifinals against top-seeded Monomoy?
Absolutely.
But did the grueling two overtime periods and subsequent shootout make it that much sweeter when they eventually did pull out the victory?
Without question.
Holding a two-goal advantage at the half and leading by one until the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Ipswich surrendered the equalizing marker with no time left on the clock. They proceeded to battle for another 20 minutes of scoreless overtimes before ultimately walking away with a 3-2 win in shootout strokes.
Chloe Pszenny netted the game-winner for the Tigers (18-1-1) while exchange students Linde Ruitenberg (Netherlands) and Ella Vogler (Germany) also connected on their shootout attempts while senior captain and goaltender Morgan Bodwell came up with some key saves.
“Absolutely nerve-wracking,” Bodwell said when asked what it was like to be the goalie in a 1-on-1 shootout situation. “Everyone says you should be most excited during that, but on the inside you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. I don’t want to blow this for my team.’
“Honestly, I didn’t even know we had won until those final seconds when everyone came running over. Having all the girls run back at me at the end is just the best feeling. It was absolutely insane.”
Having won its 12th straight game, No. 4 Ipswich will now play third seeded Uxbridge — which crushed Manchester Essex Tuesday, 6-0 — in the Division 4 state final. It is the first time the Tigers have ever reached a state field hockey title game.
“Happy tears, sad tears, I don’t even know. I can’t even explain the emotions going on right now,” said Tigers head coach Nikki Pignone. “When I was a senior at Ipswich High School I lost a playoff game in a shootout, so to come back full circle and win a game like this feels so good. I’m so happy for the girls.”
Leading up to the shootout, Ipswich had controlled play for the majority of the contest. They dominated the first half in particular, maintaining possession throughout and limiting the Sharks’ attack time and time again.
Estelle Gromko scored the first goal of the contest with just 17 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, receiving a pass from IHS captain Lexi James in close and slapping one home among a scrum in front of the cage. Just over three minutes later Ruitenberg, who has now scored seven goals, made it 2-0 with a laser drive from about 10 yards out early in the second frame.
Monomoy had a couple serious chances late in the half, but outside of that it was all Ipswich.
“(Ruitenberg) is a phenomenal field hockey player,” said Pignone. “She knows the game so well, sees the field so well ... she knows when to take a shot and when to find the open player. and her drive is unlike any drive I’ve ever seen at the high school level. It’s really hard for any goalie or defender to stop.”
The third period belonged to Monomoy, however. Caroline DiGiovanni, the team’s top scorer, fired one home two minutes into the second half on a feed from Emily Layton as the Sharks seized momentum and began to build numerous other scoring chances.
Ipswich regrouped for the fourth, coming out with more offensive firepower and largely keeping the ball on their attacking end. But a miscue near midfield allowed Monomoy one more possession late in regulation, which led to a last-second corner and an eventual strike from DiGiovanni to send it to OT.
In the two overtime periods Monomoy produced multiple scoring chances, including a whopping six corners over the final 20 minutes. But led by a tremendous overall effort from experienced shot-stopper Bodwell, the Tigers’ defense delivered key stops on multiple occasions. In the final few minutes alone, Bodwell made a trio of brilliant kick saves.
“Morgan played phenomenal. I told her that was the best game she played this season,” said Pignone.
Bodwell wasn’t going to take all the credit, however. She said the girls in front of her were fantastic in limiting the chances as well ... and she’s not wrong.
“Courtney Stevens, Ella Vogler and Azariah Lestage, those are my three main defenders. They always kill it every time,” said Bodwell. “We talk to each other the whole game and they’re super good about reacting when I tell them to move back into position.
“(DiGiovanni) on Monomoy, we knew she was going to come in and be absolutely killer,” added Bodwell. “So we just talked about who’s going to mark her and we shut them down.”
In the shootout DiGiovanni scored first before the two squads’ goalies traded saves for four straight attempts. Ipswich then tied it up on Ruitenberg’s blast before Monomoy appeared to take the lead at 2-1. But the goal was waved off because the shooter went out of turn, forcing the refs to nullify the score.
Vogler then gave the Tigers the lead, Monomoy scored once more, and Pszenny put the nail in the coffin with one final shootout snipe to secure the victory.
Ipswich will have its hands full in the state championship (time and date TBA), seeing as looming opponent Uxbridge put up six unanswered goals in a shutout win over worthy CAL rival Manchester Essex in the other semifinals on Tuesday. But if the last few weeks is any indication, the Tigers will certainly be up for the challenge.
“I never would’ve though this would happen, especially as a senior,” said Bodwell. “We got so lucky to have a whole new coaching staff and we’ve just completely blown this program out of the water. It’s amazing. We’ve had such great past seasons, too, but to end like this and be in the championship just feels so unreal.”
