IPSWICH — They call themselves "7-11", and Ipswich High senior football captains Henry Wright (who wears No. 7) and Matt McGowan (No. 11) proved to be the magic combination to lead the Tigers to their first win of the season Friday night.
Wright scored all three Tiger touchdowns and had the extra point rush that won it in overtime, 21-19, over Pentucket, at Jack Welch Field. McGowan led his team in rushing on this Senior Night triumph, picking up 83 hard fought yards and recovering an onsides kick that led to his team's first score.
"This was an amazing, exciting win," said second-year Ipswich head coach Zack Lamkin, after his team fought back twice to tie it up before prevailing in the extra session. "Being Senior Night and Spirit Week in school there were a lot of distractions, and I think at the beginning of the game our adrenaline was flowing. We settled down, though, and made some adjustments at halftime which helped.
"In the second half both our offensive and defensive game plans worked better. A lot of it was a matter of execution. I'm proud of the kids for the way they fought hard. This was good old fashioned Ipswich football. They didn't panic and pulled it out."
It was all knotted up at 13-13 when regulation ended. Ipswich (now 1-6) won the coin toss in overtime and elected to have the visiting Panthers go first from the 10-yard line. Freshman Will Gromko tackled Pentucket's Kyle Ventola for a 3-yard loss, but on fourth down quarterback Caleb Meisner threw a touchdown pass to Nick Carrion to put the visitors ahead, 19-13. The all important two-point conversion rush failed, however, when Gromko tackled Meisner short of the goal line.
"He's been hurt all week and wasn't expected to play, but came to me and said he was ready," Lamkin said of Gromko. "We didn't use him much early on, but he made a couple of big plays in overtime."
When the Tigers got the ball, they stuck to what had been working best all night: running the ball.
McGowan gained five yards on first down; Wright picked up four more on second down and was tackled just shy of the goal line. On the next play he crashed in to tie it up once again, and then got the call on the extra point rush. When the successful conversion was given, the home team began its joyful celebration.
"I was so close on that touchdown — it was the ball, my glove, and the goal line," said Wright.
"I've been working my butt off every day for this win, and felt confident it was coming. I knew I was going to get in,, but honestly it didn't have to be me. Any one of our backs could have done it."
It was a crushing loss for Pentucket (0-7). Dan Leary, who is the team's co-head coach with veteran Steve Hayden, said he told his guys afterwards that the loss should hurt.
"Our season has not been perfect, but these guys stayed together," said Leary. "This should hurt because they battled hard and wanted it so much.
"Our sweeps were working for a while, but the field shrinks when you get to overtime. The Ipswich linebackers did a great job getting to the edge. We were able to punch one in through the air, but I wish we could have had the two-point conversion because that was the difference."
Pentucket got on the board first in the second quarter on an 8-yard run by Kyle Ventola, and the Tigers had to kick off to start the third quarter. Matias Zapata's onside kick was successfully recovered by McGowan, however, and the Tigers went 50 yards to tie it up at 7-7 behind the running of Wright, McGowan, and freshman Louie Harrington. Wright barreled in from the 2-yard line and Zapata added the PAT.
The Panthers answered right back with Meisner firing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Ketschke, but the kick was blocked. The Tigers rallied with a 62-yard, 16-play drive that ate up over eight minutes in the fourth quarter. McGowan was stopped just short of the goal line, but on the next play Wright blasted in. Zapata's kick was blocked, making it 13-13 with 3:54 remaining.
The visitors threatened to put the game away with a long drive that started at their own 29 and and went to the Ipswich 12 before Meisner was sacked by Wright for a big loss. Henry Hartford's ensuing 40-yard field goal attempt for the Panthers came up short with 10 seconds remaining, setting up the thrilling OT finish.
"In the first half they were getting to the edge, but we did a much better job setting it in the second half," said Lamin. "Wright, McGowan, and Adam Coletti were outstanding at linebacker.
"I'm so happy for all these kids, but especially our seniors. They've all been working so hard and saw it pay off."