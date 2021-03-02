IPSWICH — Braving the cold temperatures and Atlantic Ocean's chilly waters, 34 members of the Ipswich High football program, plus head coach Kevin Fessette and assistant coach Jake Patterson, did a Polar Plunge off of Pavilion Beach Sunday.
The Tigers plunged into the ocean with the slogan 'Washing off 2020 and Diving in 2021'. They did so to help raise funds for the Ipswich Football Boosters and the 2021 squad.
The event raised close to $4,000 through donations and pledges, with the money earmarked towards camp gear for the team, junior class jackets, sophomore sweats, scholarships and other programs.
The Tigers will begin their 6-game 'Fall 2' football season on Saturday, March 13 on their home turf at Jack Welch Stadium when they face Cape Ann League rival Amesbury.
Those wishing to donate to the Ipswich High football program may do so through its GoFundMe page, crated for the Ipswich Football Boosters/Polar Plunge.