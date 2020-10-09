IPSWICH — The half-dozen seniors on the Ipswich High field hockey team were feted prior to Friday night's game against Hamilton-Wenham.
Once the contest began, these 12th graders went about making sure victory wouldn't be up for grabs.
Senior captain Rowan Galanis had a pair of goals and saw two of her classmates also tally as the host Tigers best their arch rivals, 6-1, at Jack Welch Field.
Midfielder Riley Daly, also a senior captain, found the back of the Generals' cage as well, while fellow senior Reagan Amazeen got the scoring started for IHS just eight minutes in.
Junior forward Lexi James also had a big hit, scoring once and assisting on two others, while fellow junior Faith DeBoer also knocked one home, her first ever on the varsity.
"I think we're starting to figure it out," said Ipswich coach Sarah Murphy, her team now 3-0. "This new (7-on-7) format makes for a whole new substitution, so we were able to get almost everyone in tonight and it was a great team effort.
"Coaching-wise, it's up to us to keep everyone fresh and give them the chance to make things happen when they're out there."
Playing its first game of the season on turf (as opposed to their grass field at home) Hamilton-Wenham played smart, determined field hockey from the first whistle until the last. After Amazeen had given the home team an early lead, the Generals tied it 4:20 into the second quarter with their first goal in three games this fall.
Generating pressure in the offensive end, junior captain Riley Clarke got hold of the ball down low and let it rip. The forward/midfielder put it home far post, tying the game at 1-1.
From there, though, Ipswich took control. Galanis' first tally, a rebound after several saves by Hamilton-Wenham junior goaltender Jessi Cooper (who finished with 9 stops), made it 2-1, and just 37 seconds later James deposited one into the cage from out from to give the Tigers a 2-goal halftime edge.
"The effort our girls put out there, I can't say enough about," said second-year Hamilton-Wenham coach Leigh Shea. "That's all I can ask for; we played the best we could.
"Ipswich is a very competitive team with a lot of standout seniors that are skilled at attacking. They're always looking to attack the goal."
DeBoer and Daly — the latter off of a rocket shot — produced two more goals late in the third quarter, and Galanis' second of the evening closed out the scoring with three-and-a-half minutes to play.
Morgan Bodwell was again strong in net for Ipswich, making three saves.
Captain Ronni Flanagan and junior Sarah McMahon had strong games defensively for the Generals (0-3) while senior captain Sarah Cooke did likewise at center mid.
Ipswich has three difficult road games coming up at Triton, Lynnfield and Pentucket. Hamilton-Wenham, on the other hand, will look be looking for its first win of the season Monday against Amesbury.