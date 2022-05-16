IPSWICH -- On Senior Night at Doyon Field Monday, all eyes were on Hamilton-Wenham's Haley Hamilton. The scoring superstar came into the game against arch rival Ipswich just four goals shy of scoring 100 this season.
But Ava Horsman of the host Tigers did a great job keeping her in check as the home team ran away with an 11-5 victory.
Hamilton moved one goal closer to that unbelievable mark, finishing with a goal and two assists. But the night belonged to Carolyn Bailey, who scored five of the Tigers' tallies, and junior goalie Ashton Flather, who made 14 saves -- including a few huge stops on strong bids by Hamilton.
"The first time around they had a great game (12-11 win) while we didn't, but in this one our plan was to shut No. 9 (Hamilton) down. She's an incredible player, but Horsman was so strong marking her," said Ipswich (8-5) head coach Allison Tivnan.
"Our whole defense is amazing, and it all starts with Ashton. Lexi Wright (7 caused turnovers), Claire O'Flynn, Morgan Sexton, and Horsman all did the job to help us win. We've also got nine people that can score and like to spread the ball around.
"This was Carolyn's day, and she's been really hot lately," added Tivnan. "But we don't count on her alone."
It was close in the first half, tied twice before Ipswich scored two in a row to lead 4-2 at intermission. Bailey started the scoring in the first minute of the game with Maddie Duffy (2 goals, assist) setting her up. Later she broke in alone and fired a shot past goalie Ava Vautour to put her team ahead, and in the final minute Julia Moseley (goal, 2 assists) raced in alone and found the back of the net.
"This is the first game that I've had a lot of confidence," said Bailey. "Five goals is great, but I couldn't have done it without a lot of help from my teammates. This is not a one-person team, but an even playing field on both attack and defense. Everybody chips in and contributes."
The second half belonged to the home team, who notched seven more goals. It all started with Duffy a minute and a half in. Hamilton gave Stewart Bernard a perfect pass to cut the deficit to 5-3, but that was as close as the Generals would come. Kayden Flather (goal, 2 helpers) found Bailey, who didn't miss and then Estelle Gromko (goal, assist) passed to Skyler Moseley (goal, assist) to give Ipswich a four-goal lead.
The home team moved the ball around effectively to set up scoring chances, won the battle of ground balls, and used their speed to race up and down the field. Hamilton notched her 97th goal with 15 minutes to go after taking a pass from Kara O'Shea, who set up two scores. Riley Clarke got the hat trick on a free position shot for HW with 10 minutes remaining, but it was too little, too late.
"I'm lucky to have such a strong defense in front of me," said Ashton Flather. "Ava always saves us, and both Claire and Morgan are so strong down low. Lexi got the job done by causing turnovers. It was the whole team."
Hamilton-Wenham (8-6) head coach Abby Schibli credited Ipswich's depth for making the difference.
"We just don't have the depth they do, and our defense is young, but finding their game," she said. "We fought hard all night, but made turnovers in the first half that were hard to recover from.
"They face guarded Haley and took her out of the game. She just didn't have a lot of space to operate, and had a bit of bad luck on a couple of shots, too. She is an incredible player, who is having an unbelievable season, and give the Ipswich goalie credit, too."
Flather denied Hamilton two or three times with stellar saves when she was able to cut in and fire from point blank range.
Both goalies finished with 14 saves.