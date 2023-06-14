HAVERHILL — If the first half of Wednesday evening’s postseason clash between rivals Ipswich and Manchester Essex was any indication of what’s to come, then we’re in for quite the conclusion on Thursday.
The top-seeded Tigers led the No. 5 ranked Hornets, 4-3, at the break of their Division 4 state semifinal before the game was ultimately postponed due to thunder, lightning and a heavy dose of rain. Referees, athletic directors from both schools and MIAA officials waited as long as they could in an attempt to resume play, but after over an hour with limited progress in the weather department they finally called it.
The two Cape Ann League foes will head back to Whittier Tech on Thursday afternoon, picking up where they left off and wrapping up the second half beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The 25 minutes that were played on Wednesday lived up to the lofty expectations. Ipswich — which beat Manchester by competitive scores of 7-6 and 6-4 during the regular season — struck first as Ella Stein ripped home a free position try just 51 seconds into action. The Hornets tied it up nine minutes later when Paige Garlitz found the back of the net off an assist from Mercedes O’Neil.
Ipswich then reeled off two straight, one from Carolyn Bailey on a pretty individual move on a man-up situation, and another from Kayden Flather on a free position try. Bailey would score again on another man-up situation, this time in transition off a great feed from Estelle Gromko.
But the former’s second tally was sandwiched between two strikes from Manchester’s Sylvie McCavanagh, the latter of which came with 12 seconds to play in the half, to give us the one-goal game at recess.
As expected, it was a physical, grind it out defensive battle with very few shots on goal. Both goalies — Ashton Flather of Ipswich and Brigid Carovillano of Man-Essex — made some terrific stops, and one Hornets’ shot dinged off the post.
There were four yellow cards given out in the opening half, and a number of other whistles in the run of play. Whichever squad is able to come out on top on Thursday will take on No. 3 Dover-Sherborn in the state championship.
