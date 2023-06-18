WELLESLEY — One of the best things about sports is that the tides can turn in an instant — especially when the two teams going at each other are equally talented and driven.
For the Ipswich High girls lacrosse team, however, that decisive swing in momentum wound up going against them Sunday afternoon in Wellesley.
Leading by two goals at halftime of the Division 4 state championship game against Dover-Sherborn, the Tigers surrendered six straight tallies to begin the second half. They battled back strong, but ultimately couldn't get the equalizer to drop and suffered a season-ending 10-9 defeat at Babson College's MacDowell Field.
"We battled and played in the first half, but we did not play the beginning of the second half and it's really hard to come back from (four) down. But we were right there," said Tigers' head coach Allison Tivnan, her team finishing at 19-2.
"They know we didn't play our best and this should've been ours, which is hard. It's tough when it's that close; I just feel for them because it's going to hurt."
The first several minutes of action certainly went Ipswich's way. Allie Wile scored on a free position try just over a minute in before Halle Greenleaf and captain Estelle Gromko followed suit to give IHS a swift 3-0 advantage. The junior standout Greenleaf pumped in two more goals before halftime as the Tigers' seized a 5-3 lead.
But it went south in a hurry for top-seeded Ipswich. Dover Sherborn came hot out of the gate like a horse on a racetrack, reeling off six unanswered goals in less than 12 minutes to build a 9-5 lead with time running out on the Tigers. Three of those goals came from Magdalena Rieper and two more from standout Riley Spalding — but the seemingly hefty cushion wasn't enough to put the game out of reach.
Following a Tigers' timeout, Greenleaf sparked a valiant comeback attempt by weaving her way at goal from midfield and finishing things off with a patient, late shot near the crease to make it 9-6. Her younger sister, freshman Lyla Greenleaf, then capitalized on a free position try on a man-up situation to make it a two-goal game, and senior captain Kayden Flather cut it back to one six minutes later.
At that point the momentum was back in Ipswich's favor with just over five minutes to play — and the Raiders were reeling.
"Huge fight, huge heart, and I thought we had it; I really did," said Tivnan.
Third seeded Dover-Sherborn (19-6) got an insurance score with 3:55 to play, only to see Gromko respond with a laser of a shot to the top right shelf on the very next possession.
That set the stage for a frantic finish, one that nearly saw Ipswich draw back even on multiple occasions. They had two shots ding off the goalie's helmet in the final minutes and another from Gromko that was saved at the last second. A whistle while still on the attack gave the ball back to Dover-Sherborn with under two to play, and the Raiders were able to effectively kill the clock with possession to secure the thrilling victory.
"I thought we were going to come out with it, especially when we had the ball with a minute-and-a-half left," said Tivnan. "Super unfortunate call (at the end), but that's what happens and why I say it's not a call, it's not a missed shot right at the goalie ... it's a combination of things. It's everything.
"But they have so much to be proud of. It was an awesome ride, the seniors are awesome and we'll miss them so much."
Halle Greenleaf was fantastic in the setback, visibly setting the tone and at times taking matters into her own hands with incredible takes in traffic. She finished with four goals and seven draw controls despite being heavily guarded and doubled all afternoon.
"She's just amazing. She's face-guarded all game and still gets four goals and seven draws, which was just outstanding," said Tivnan. "The heart and hustle on that kid is insane."
Gromko added two goals and senior captain and goalie Ashton Flather made seven saves in the loss, including some extremely impressive thwarts in the opening half.
The future remains bright for Ipswich, which graduates just four seniors: defensive star Lexi Wright, do-it-all attack Carolyn Bailey, and talented twin sisters Kayden and Ashton Flather.
"It's frustrating for everybody, but unfortunately (Dover-Sherbron) wanted it more in the second half and it came to bite us," said Tivnan.
"We're just feeling for the seniors right now. Yeah, we do have a lot coming back and a lot to look forward to, but the next couple of weeks is just focusing on this team — and then we'll be back at it for sure."