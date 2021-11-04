The Ipswich High girls soccer team will host its first playoff game in eight years Friday. The Tigers’ success this fall has gone well beyond the pitch, however.
The ladies have been giving back to the community with a variety of volunteer efforts. Earlier this month, they set up and served a dinner at Ipswich Dinnerbell, a nonprofit in town that serves hot and nutritious meals for all.
The team also volunteered as a group for the North Shore Packathon, packaging non-perishable meals to send to school children at St. Louis d’ayiti Haiti. The entire group packed nearly 13,000 bags of healthy meals and, since each bag has six servings, it all adds up to over 600,000 meals.
The organization is also helping to build a new school for that community in Haiti.
“These girls are passionate about playing soccer and are also full of compassion and concern for their community,” Tiger head coach Greg Chmura said.
To learn more about Ipswich Dinnerbell, visit http://ipswichdinnerbell.org/index.html ; You can learn about the North Shore Packathon at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/nsp2 .