IPSWICH — Play to wear black.
That was the message for the Ipswich High girls lacrosse team Saturday afternoon heading into a Division 4 state playoff game. As the No. 5 seed, they'd wear their dress white uniforms for the final time at Jack Welch Stadium — and were determined to earn a road date, with the opportunity to don their black jerseys, in the following round.
It was mission accomplished for the Tigers and their seven seniors, who handled visiting Watertown, 12-2, to advance to the state quarterfinals (better known as the Elite Eight round).
"It almost feels nostalgic because we had so many big wins here when we were freshmen and last year," said senior captain Maddie Duffy. "Now as seniors, we're carrying it on."
Winners of nine of their last 11 games, the Tigers (11-7) will face No. 4 seed Nantucket (17-4) in the state quarters on the road Monday at 4 p.m.
It was a balanced attack Saturday for Ipswich, which had seven different goal scorers-- not to mention at least nine players scooping up a ground ball and a half-dozen cause at least one turnover.
Senior Julia Moseley led all scorers with three tallies and got Ipswich on the board when she scooped her own rebound and fired it home with just over 10 minutes gone. After going scoreless for those first 10 minutes, Ipswich struck lighting with three goals in a 50-second span as sophomore Halle Greenleaf took draw controls won by Duffy and sprinted down the field to finish.
"Halle hustles so much and always seems to be where I naturally place the draw. She's so good at reading it," said Duffy, who won the vast majority of her draws in the victory. "The secret is having that drive, wanting the ball ... that's what always gets it done for me."
Ipswich ended that first half on a 7-0 run with goals by Carolyn Bailey, Duffy, another by Moseley and one from Estelle Gromko, sending the Orange-and-Black to the break in complete command.
Goalie Ashton Flather, a junior, had five of her eight saves in that first half and flashed her stick low to save a free position shot in close quarters.
"She made some pretty big saves, some of them from within that 8-meter range," Tiger head coach Alison Tivnan noted. "She's incredible."
Watertown, a No. 21 seed that ends its season at 8-14, got a couple of scores from Paige King and Adrianna Williams after falling behind 9-0 in the second half. Though Ipswich only scored three more goals the rest of the the way, the Tigers dominated possession and the offensive zone time with crisp passing and patient ball movement keeping the contest well under control.
"It felt like we played smart at the end of the game and it was really nice to work together and play together," Ipswich senior captain Claire O'Flynn said. "We were trusting each other, recognizing that its not always running to score but holding possession because when we have the ball, they can't score."
Outstanding work on ground balls from the likes of senior Asariah Lestage, sophomore Gromko, junior Lexi Wright, sophomore Morgan Sexton, freshman Lucy Winthrop, senior Ava Horsman, Bailey, Greenleaf and Moseley helped in that department. Whenever the Raiders managed to set up in the attacking end, defenders like senior Skyler Moseley, sophomore Ella Stein and others were there to knock it away.
"Possession is the key to the game: You have to have it and keep it," Tivnan said. "We're playing really well as a team right now and the best thing is that we don't usually make the same mistake twice."
In addition to Moseley's game-best three goals, Greenleaf scored twice, Bailey had two goals and an assist, Duffy netted pair, Courtney Stevens had a goal and an assist and Stein and Kayden Flather also scored.
"We might've gotten a little scrappy or hot headed at times, but we took a breath and stayed calm at halftime," O'Flynn said. "That second half reflected Ipswich lacrosse."
Though they started the year 2-5, Ipswich rallied by going 9-2 in the month of May with one of those setbacks being against top-seed Manchester Essex by only two goals. They're 4-1 in playoff games in Tivnan's two seasons at the helm and are looking forward to the challenge of a Nantucket team that's outscored its playoff opponents 33-11 in two games.
"This was our senior's last home game and we really wanted to play strong for them," Tivnan said. "I'm really proud of the way we played."