The MIAA released its girls high school volleyball pairings Monday evening and a number of local squads are in the mix. Here's the breakdown by division for our area teams:
Division 1
A total of 38 teams make up the bulky bracket, with Peabody (15-4) snaring the No. 14 seed and earning a first-round bye. The Tanners will host No. 19 Quincy in the round of 32 with a potential matchup against No. 3 North Andover looming thereafter.
Beverly (11-7) garnered the No. 31 seed and falls on the same side of the draw as Peabody. They'll host No. 34 Springfield Central in the preliminary round Wednesday at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse; a win would send them to the round of 32 matchup against No. 2 Haverhill.
Franklin (15-1) holds the top seed in the bracket on the other side.
Division 2
A trio of local squads highlights this bracket Marblehead (13-4) leading the pack at No. 18 in the 39-school field. The Magicians get a first-round bye and will head to No. 15 Notre Dame in the round of 32. The winner of that one likely gets No. 2 King Phillip in the Sweet 16.
Masconomet (10-10) is the No. 26 seed and will host a preliminary bout against No. 39 Somerville Wednesday. Whichever team prevails gets No. 7 Oliver Ames in the round of 32.
Just below the Chieftains on the same side of the draw is No. 30 Danvers (6-14). The Falcons aren't the powerhouse they were in recent years but are still capable of an upset; they'll host No. 35 Agawam in prelims, with No. 3 Hopkington waiting in the next round.
Unbeaten Westborough (17-0) locked up the top seed in Div. 2.
Division 3
Both Bishop Fenwick (13-7) and Essex Tech (18-2) earned top 10 seeds here at No. 7 and 9, respectively. The Crusaders will bypass the prelims and host No. 26 Pembroke in the round of 32, with a potential matchup against either No. 10 Austin Prep or No. 23 North Reading awaiting.
Essex Tech gets No. 24 Greater Lowell Tech in the round of 32, with a win earning them a spot in the round of 16 against either No. 8 Ashland or No. 25 Montachusett.
Tewksbury (15-4) is the top seed here, followed by Dennis-Yarmouth and Cardinal Spellman.
Division 4
Ipswich turned in a stellar season in the Cape Ann League, going 17-1 and earning the top seed just ahead of conference rival Lynnfield (16-4). The Tigers will host the winner of No. 32 Bristol Plymouth and No. 33 South Shore Christian in the round of 32.
Another CAL power, Hamilton-Wenham, sits on the same side of the draw at No. 4 after a 13-4 campaign. The Generals will also have a bye before hosting the winner of No. 29 Assabet Valley and No. 36 English High School.
Division 5
Salem Academy qualified here with a 9-8 record and the final seed in the bracket at No. 43. The Navigators will travel to No. 22 Turner Falls Wednesday, with a matchup against No. 11 Holbrook on the line for the round of 32. Hopedale is the top seed here after an 18-1 season, followed by Frontier Regional (16-4).