Ipswich graduate Pignone hired as school's new field hockey coach

The Ipswich High field hockey team will head into the 2021 season with a new head coach.
The school announced that former graduate Nikki Pignone will take over for Sarah Murphy, who recently stepped down, effective immediately.
Pignone has spent time in the Cape Ann League both as a player and coach, most recently leading the JV program at nearby Hamilton-Wenham the past two seasons.
"I loved it (at H-W) and just adored that team and that program. But I've always said the only thing that would get me to leave there was if the Ipswich job opened up," said Pignone. "It did, and I was so excited for that opportunity to get back there So I applied for the job ... and here I am."
Pignone brings a wealth of experience to a Tigers' program that has had plenty of success over the last decade. Ipswich advanced to the Division 2 North championship in 2016 and was a sectional semifinalist in 2013; overall, they've qualified for the state tournament in each of the past eight seasons.
Pignone hopes to continue that winning tradition by preaching material and knowledge she picked up from her competitive careers at Ipswich High, Colby-Sawyer College and Lasell University, the latter of which she graduated from in 2019.
Her most prominent goal as the new head honcho?
"To do everything in my power to get our team in that No. 1 slot," said Pignone, referring to the Tigers' positioning in the CAL Baker Division standings. The team has finished in second behind Manchester Essex in each of the past eight seasons.
"I'm lucky enough to be walking into an already great program and am so fortunate to picking up where Sarah Murphy left off. We don't have to fix much; just continue on the right path and follow that success that (Murphy) started."
Ipswich will embark on the 2021 season with a much better sense of normalcy after the pandemic altered the way competition was held last fall. In that campaign, not only were teams only allowed to compete against opponents in their own conference, but the games were held in a 7-on-7 format rather than the usual 11-vs.-11.
Pignone will meet her new team Friday for the first time and plans to get right to work, implementing a summer workout regime to ensure her girls are ready to go come September. She also aims to separate players by position at times during practice (i.e. midfielders together, forwards together and defenders together) so that each individual can truly hone in on their skills based on where they line up on the field.
"I think that my experience playing at a higher level and just being exposed to different coaches and different opportunities will carry a lot of weight," she said.