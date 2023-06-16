Several student-athletes from both Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School have been selected to the baseball and softball all-star teams in the Cape Ann League for their on-field performances this spring.
In Cape Ann League baseball circles, Hamilton-Wenham saw four of its players chosen as league all-stars. Earning First Team all-star recognition were Gian Gamelli, a sophomore pitcher/first baseman, and senior outfielder Connor McClintock. Generals who picked up Second Team all-star accolades were Tate Fitzgibbons, a senior pitcher/outfielder, and James Day, a senior catcher and shortstop.
For Ipswich High, Matt McGowan, a senior outfielder, represented his school as a First Team all-star. Junior shortstop Nate Baise was a Second Team all-star selection for the Tigers.
Ipswich had three players chosen for the CAL’s Second Team softball all-stars: senior shortstop/pitcher Emma Campbell, junior catcher/shortstop Kate Bekeritis, and sophomore outfielder Elin Roberts. The Tigers also took home the CAL Baker Division’s Team Sportsmanship Award.
Hamilton-Wenham garnered a pair of CAL Second Team all-stars in junior shortstop Bella Fazio and eighth grade pitcher/third baseman Molly Degnan.