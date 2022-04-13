IPSWICH — One team had nearly 37 minutes of possession time but got off a mere 15 shots on net. The other didn’t necessarily push the ball when they did have it, but managed to cash in when they had the chance.
That told the story of Ipswich’s 5-3 triumph over arch rival Hamilton-Wenham in Cape Ann League boys lacrosse action Tuesday afternoon on the turf at Jack Welch Field, where the host Tigers got three goals from junior captain Henry Wright and 10 saves in net from classmate Ryan Orroth to stay unbeaten at 2-0.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game,” surmised veteran Ipswich head coach Glenn Foster, “but we got the goals we needed in man down transition play and played pretty well defensively throughout.”
Just three goals were scored in the first half — all in the opening 12 minutes — as the hosts took a one-score lead into halftime. They extended that to 4-1 in the third quarter thanks to scores by Elliot Donovan and Wright’s third before Hamilton-Wenham (1-3) responded, with Will Stidsen netting his second of the day.
Senior middie Aiden Arnold gave the Tigers some breathing room when he scooped a ground ball and buried it with 5:15 to go, restoring their three-goal cushion. The Generals got a late man up goal from Lucas Hunt, but never got any closer.
Second-year Hamilton-Wenham head coach Richard Cooke and his staff can’t seem to figure out why their squad isn’t producing nearly enough shots on net.
“No one wants to be ‘the guy’ offensively, and I don’t have a reason why. It’s very confusing,” said Cooke, whose team has managed just 16 goals in four games, having produced just three tallies in each of their three losses.
“Our defense and faceoffs are on pace, but when we get the ball we’re just not shooting,” he continued. “You can literally hear me begging guys to take a shot. I don’t know what it’s going to take.”
Foster felt there were times that the Generals had decent chances to pop one home. “There were 3-4 times where they had a guy coming down the pipe wide open,” he said, “but they just dropped the ball. Someone got lost (i.e., a defender didn’t slide) and we were fortunate they didn’t score in those instances.”
Most of the time, however, the Tigers relied on captains Dexter Cayer, Tyler White and fellow senior Teddy Gray to put the clamps down defensively. Orroth was big in net when he had to be, coming up with timely saves (including five in the 4th quarter).
Ben Woods was solid at the other end of the field for Hamilton-Wenham as well, turning aside eight shots. His defense — Peter Gourdeau, Chris Domoracki, Luke Twomey, Walker Thorne and T.J. Brown — were also active and engaged the entire contest.
