Allison Tivnan is no stranger to the North Shore high school lacrosse scene.
A 2011 Danvers High graduate, Tivnan shined with the Falcons for four years before enjoying a stellar career as a defenseman for Assumption College.
Her passion for lacrosse has led to future endeavors with the sport, and she has been named the new varsity head coach for the Ipswich High girls program.
She takes over for Kerri O'Connor, who led the Tigers to a trio of Division 2 North title games, including a victorious appearance against Austin Prep in 2015.
"Kerri is awesome," said Tivnan, who headed up the Ipswich JV program and was an assistant to O'Connor at the varsity level during the 2019 campaign. "She created a great program here, so being able to work under her for a year was great. Just learning her techniques and drills she did and how she ran that dynasty program is so important for me moving forward. I wish I had more time with her."
Prior to landing at Ipswich two years ago, Tivnan spent time working at Danvers High. In addition, she coached for Laxachusetts, a club team, alongside one of her college coaches.
Now, she's eager and ready to take over a program that she's already familiar with.
"It's been great because I know all the girls. It's kind of weird to see the seniors now who were only sophomores last time we played, but I also coach JV field hockey at Ipswich and am the guidance counselor at the middle school as well, so there's a lot of connections there," said Tivnan.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wiping out last year's spring season, Ipswich will look to get back to its winning ways without a senior core that was poised for a deep run in 2020. The Tigers have qualified for the state tournament in each of the past 11 seasons, and all signs point to another winning campaign this spring.
"I hope we'll be strong as Ipswich usually is; that's the plan and that's my goal," said Tivnan. "I'm a very competitive person, so I hope to continue the legacy here for sure. We have some great kids coming back and I've heard the freshmen and sophomore classes are very strong as well, so that's exciting."
###
In addition, Ipswich has hired another new varsity coach for the upcoming spring season.
Paul James, who resides in Ipswich and has worked with the Tigers' youth softball program for nearly two decades, was named the varsity softball head coach.
James is passionate about the sport and has built relationships with the girls on this year's varsity team over the years, and said he can't wait to get started this spring.
"It's something that I've wanted to do for many years," said the 46-year-old James. "I started early on and love the youth programs and love trying to teach the kids the right way.
"This group that I'll be taking over is basically all the girls that I coached since they were little; I've watched them grow and learn, and that just makes it a little extra special to coach these girls now."
Ipswich has qualified for the state softball tournament in each of the last two seasons and three out of the last four, reaching the Division 3 North semis in 2018. James hopes to continue that upward trajectory while instilling a grittiness and tough mentality within the dugout.
"I've always had that love for coaching, love for the game," said James. "I'm more old school and want them to learn the game the right way: with hustle and a lot of energy and aggressiveness. I think we have the team to do that."
James, who worked as an assistant coach for Ipswich High back in the mid-1990s, recalled some of the legendary Doug Woodworth teams from years past, saying he hopes to get his team back to playing that style of softball.
"Right now I don't know the numbers, but rumor has it is people are excited already and I'm hoping it's because I'm the new coach," James said with a chuckle. "I want people to look at Ipswich again for softball.
"When Coach Woodworth was there people talked about Ipswich softball; they didn't always have the best talent, but they were tough and that's what I'm going to bring. You play for Ipswich, you grind."
James will have the pleasure of coaching his daughter, Lexi, a junior who has started on the varsity since her freshman year. His son, Cam, was a standout athlete at Ipswich and currently plays baseball at Bridgewater State.
||||