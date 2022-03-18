Ipswich High Athletics has lost its greatest — and most courageous — fan.
John Thomas lived and died with every IHS athletic contest, whether he was attending the game in person or, in later years, from his home. Confined to a wheelchair with limited use of his arms and hands since soon after birth, Thomas passed away last week from complications of Covid. He was 73.
His memory will live forever because of his lifelong devotion to everything Tiger sports.
Thomas was best known as the right hand man for many years for another Ipswich High sports legend and Cape Ann League icon, the long-time Tiger football coach and athletic director Elliott Roundy. He went on to serve that same role with two other IHS luminaries: football coach Jack Welch and his assistant, Ken Spellman (who also coached track for the Tigers for almost 40 years).
Thomas was Mr. Historian when it came to Ipswich High sports, especially football and basketball. During the time I covered sports for The Salem News, the Ipswich High powerhouse football and basketball teams of the late 1960s and early 1970s, coached by Welch and Dave Whipple, respectively, I could count on seeing John at all the games, home and away.
Roundy, Welch and Whipple would make sure Thomas made all the games, often made certain by the angelic dedication of John’s mother, Theresa.
He kept meticulous stats and often had the answer to any question I might ask him about IHS sports. He was thrilled beyond words – and he loved to talk about anything, particularly sports, IHS, colleges or pros — when he was inducted into the Ipswich High Hall of Fame’s very first class in 2010 with two of his favorite people, Welch and Roundy (the latter posthumously).
“The school and the town I love gave me this great honor,” he told me years ago while visiting him at his apartment, located at the former Cable Memorial Hospital. “I could never thank the people of Ipswich enough.”
I responded by saying the community could never thank him adequately for his extraordinary dedication to the athletes of Ipswich High School.
John easily could have succumbed to his fragile and debilitating lifestyle — the disease is called arthrogryposis, which is a result of lack of muscle mass and bone development in the womb — decades before he made it into his 70s. But supporting Ipswich High sports – and Boston’s pro teams — were Thomas’s lifeline all those years.
When his Ipswich High teams were not in action, especially in the summer, Boston’s pro teams kept John’s attention. He marveled at the amazing Red Sox World Series successes starting in 2004 and the unexpected Patriots dynasty that Tom Brady led starting in 2001.
The Celtics’ 17th NBA championship in 2008 and the Bruins’ surprising Stanley Cup triumph in 2011 were like cherries on top of the championship sundae for John.
“All these wonderful teams we’ve had in different sports at Ipswich High and all these pro championships have helped keep me going,” he admitted.
Roundy told me on countless occasions how important John’s presence was during the day at Ipswich High in his successful operation of the athletic department, as well as John’s insatiable appetite for tracking and organizing Ipswich High athletics statistics and history.
John served as an invaluable resource for providing vital data to the local newspapers’ sports departments in those days, providing multiple books he had published with stats, yearly and career records, captains by year, and the like.
Thomas was a huge friend to us North Shore sportswriters. I always marveled at John’s seemingly limitless energy. In fact, merely encountering him at an Ipswich High sports event energized me.
Those of us privileged enough to work with John will never forget him.
Editor’s note: Gary Larrabee frequently covered Ipswich High sports during his 25 years as a sports staffer for The Salem News (1971-95).