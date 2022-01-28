IPSWICH — Hamilton-Wenham senior Markus Nordin went into Ipswich High Friday night needing just 14 points to surpass 1,000 for his career.
That moment came for the talented swingman midway through the third quarter, as Nordin snared a defensive rebound, dribbled coast to coast and floated one home through traffic as the crowd roared.
"I honestly didn't even know I hit it when I got it," admitted Nordin. "I thought I was a couple of points behind and then everybody started going crazy and I was like "Oh (wow), I just hit it.
"It's been one of my Day 1 goals since I got into high school," he added. "The fact that I could do it this early in the season was beyond what I was thinking. So it was a big surprise and I'm very grateful."
Nordin's 1,000-point bucket gave the visiting Generals a four-point lead at that point, but it was Ipswich who had the last laugh.
Thanks to some big triples from junior standout Ray Cuevas (game-high 25 points), the Tigers pulled away down the stretch for a 55-47 triumph.
"I thought we played with a little bit more composure on the offensive end tonight," said Tigers' head coach Alan Laroche, his team now 5-7 on the season. "We made that extra pass, found the open guy and just trusted each other out there tonight."
Following a break in the action to celebrate Nordin's milestone, Hamilton-Wenham (4-9) held onto its lead and went into the fourth up by one. The two teams then traded buckets for the first five or so minutes of that final frame before Cuevas caught fire.
The sharpshooting guard swished his first decisive triple with 1:40 remaining to put his team up four; then after an Ipswich defensive stand, he drilled another one from virtually the same spot to all but seal the deal.
Thomas DeSimone (16 points) gave the Generals life with 48 seconds to play, canning a corner triple to make it 51-47. But the Tigers were able to ice things at the free throw line in the final seconds. Ipswich shots 11-for-13 from the line on the evening and was able to come up with some huge offensive rebounds in crunch time, one of which resulted in a Cuevas three.
"You could tell (Cuevas) was feeling confident out there; he just had that look about him that he wanted the ball in the moment," said Laroche. "He's played really well for us."
Cuevas made a game-high four long balls in the win, with Toby Adams adding three more, Max Chesley draining two and Charlie Henderson dropping in another. Henderson also did an admirable job defensively on Nordin, who finished with 21 points but had to work for every shot he took (4-for-12 overall, 3-for-9 from deep). Nordin did have a nice breakaway dunk to help pump some life into his team late in the game.
"I thought Charlie did an unbelievable job on Nordin; he really made things difficult for him," said Laroche. "We got some good help on screening action tonight, too, especially down the stretch."
Ipswich led 13-9 after one quarter and 20-19 at the half in what was a grind-it-out, rivalry type tilt. Hamilton-Wenham also got some strong play from both Chris Collins and Connor McClintock, who combined for 18 rebounds.
Ipswich 55, Hamilton-Wenham 47
at Ipswich High School
Ipswich: Ray Cuevas 7-7-25, Charlie Henderson 3-2-9, Max Chesley 2-2-8, Toby Adams 4-0-11, Drew Lane 1-0-2. Totals: 17-11-55.
Hamilton-Wenham: Markus Nordin 7-4-21, Tom DeSimone 5-3-16, Chris Collins 3-0-6, Connor McClintock 1-2-4,
Halftime: 20-19, Ipswich
3-pointers: I —Cuevas 4, Adams 3, Chesley 2, Henderson; H-W — Nordin 3, DeSimone 3,
Records: I 5-7; H-W 4-9