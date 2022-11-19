WORCESTER — Ipswich High didn't just win its second straight Division 4 state volleyball championship Saturday ... the Tigers did so in just about the most dramatic way possible.
Dropping the first two sets against Joseph Case High School, the top seeded Tigers roared back to capture the next three sets, including the deciding fifth in extra time, to earn a thrilling 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 18-16 victory.
Earning the last three points of the final set, Ipswich players pushed the floor en masse after the championship had been clinched. Head coach Staci Sonke held an orange flag with a white Tiger paw print on it as the team's fans (of which there were many) roared from the stands at Worcester State's Bissonette Competition Center.
"We just knew this was it, the last game, so we pushed even harder," IHS senior co-captain and outside hitter Grace Sorensen, who finished the day with a team-best 21 kills, 16 digs and six aces, said of her team's mindset entering the third game. "There was just something ... we just knew it was go time."
And go the Tigers did. Diving on the floor for loose balls, constantly communicating on their passes and volleys, getting smart serves and great defense, they climbed back into match, then evened it up at two games apiece before finally forcing third seeded Case (23-1) to succumb.
"We just had to chip away," said head coach Staci Sonke as her players celebrated and posed for photos around her. "The great thing about volleyball is once the whistle blows, you get a whole clean slate. You're not on a different yard line; you're truly on a blank slate. So we tried to have a resetting mindset when we were getting down and just focus on continuing to play our game, take it one ball at a time, and not do anything that crazy out of our system that we haven't done before."
Sophomore middle blocker Addison Pillis had a great game of her own in the frontcourt; her stat sheet showed a dozen kills, six blocks, five digs and a pair of aces. Time and time again, she and Sorensen (217 kills for the season) negated the Cardinals' attempts to drive home a point with power swings.
Sophomore opposite Claire Buletza added 11 kills, two blocks and a dig for Ipswich, while Ella Stein had seven and fellow junior Sophie DeGroppo, a middle blocker, finished with five on just 10 attempts. Senior right side Alivia Mossler finished with 15 service attempts, two aces and two digs; classmate Rachel Alleva, an opposite and co-captain, came up with three kills and a dig.
Setters Kendra Brown, a senior, had 28 assists, four digs and three aces while junior Tess O'Flynn finished with 24 assists, six digs and an ace. Emily Hannibal (8 serve receptions), a sophomore who came in as a defensive specialist, allowed scant balls to hit the floor. Senior libero Carolyn Bailey added a team-high 20 digs, 61 serve receptions and, said Sorensen, "was just amazing. Carolyn didn't let anything drop."
Stein, an outside hitter, added eight aces and 10 digs while being one of the top Ipswich servers, several times getting on a role to run off a string of points for her squad.
"We talked about keeping our heads up and working for every ball," said the 16-year-old Stein. "You could kind of feel it (turning) by the fourth set, and we went into the fifth with a lot of energy."
Case took an early lead in the fifth set as the reigning champs battled to stay in it. The Cardinals held a 10-8 lead before Ipswich ripped off five straight points, with Sorensen and Pillis each coming up with a pair of decisive spikes.
"I'm looking to hit it wherever they're not," Sorensen, 17, said of her strategy at the net. "If they're right there with me, I'm going to go over them. And If there's a hole, I'm going to take it and crush it."
The Tigers were one point away (14-11) from winning before a resilient Case team — which captured 13 of the final 17 points in Game 1 and 10 of the final 11 in Game 2 — made one last push. The Cardinals captured four straight points (15-14) and, needing just one point to lift the state hardware, nearly got it before the Tigers won four of the next five to start the on-court celebration.
"There was pressure on the girls to repeat, pressure in that we had been here before, and that Case was out for blood," said Sonke. "But I thought our girls responded really well today.
"These are the matches you live for; to win it, this is something these girls will remember forever and talk about at high school reunions. The fact that they can experience something like this once in their careers is great ... but for some of them to win it back-to-back is pretty special."