Ipswich's historic unbeaten season in the Cape Ann League garnered plenty of hardware when the coaches voted on the Baker Division's awards earlier this week.
In addition to senior Cole Terry being named Baker MVP, Nikhil Walker was named co-Lineman of the Year, Justin Bruhm earned Special Teams Player of the Year honors and coach Kevin Fessette was named Coach of the Year.
All three of those Tigers were cited as CAL Baker all-stars along with teammates Jack Wile and David Lonergan.
Hamilton-Wenham's Ryan Monahan was named CAL Baker Offensive Player of the Year and fellow Generals Carter Coffey and Jackson Courtney were Baker all-stars.
In the Kinney Division, awards went to Lynnfied's Jack Ford and Triton's Kyle O'Doy (co-MVPs); Newburyport's Jack Donovan and North Reading's Zach Sampson (co-Linemen of the Year); Lynnfield's D.J. Capachietti (Defensive Player of the Year); Newburyport's Trevor Ward (Offensive Player of the Year); North Reading's Robbie Tammaro (Special Teams Player of the Year); and coach of the year Pat Lamusta from Lynnfield.
Amesbury's Kyle Donovan was Baker Defensive Player of the Year and sportsmanship awards went to Amesbury and Triton.