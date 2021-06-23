IPSWICH — It was a Division 2 North girls lacrosse matchup between the Tigers and the Tigers Wednesday afternoon. The home team Ipswich Tigers blasted the visiting Tyngsboro Tigers, 20-12.
Estelle Gromko scored six times, Cayla Greenleaf sank five goals and senior captain Riley Daly added four scores to pace the victors. Ipswich was up 5-0 before Tyngsboro finally scored with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers responded with two more goals to end the first up by five. Tyngsboro coach Angie Sutherland said her team was never behind by five goals all season, and that they couldn’t find an answer for Ipswich’s potent attackers.
Cayla Greenleaf said her team did a lot of work to prepare for the visit by No. 5 seed Tyngsboro.
“We watched a lot of their film and we knew they were weak on the crease, so I tried to use that to my advantage and it worked out today,” Greenleaf said. “I scored a lot of goals off of crease rolls, despite getting nailed in the face a couple of times.”
The Tigers (12-1) now face unbeaten Newburyport, the only team to beat them this year, in the North semifinals on Friday.
In Wednesday’s win, Cayla Greenleaf also picked up an assist and her sister Halle scored, giving the family seven points in the game.
Captain Riley Daly said it was in the game plan to get a fast start in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round and she took care of that, scoring 14 seconds into the game.
“That was our biggest goal to come out there fast and set the tone for the game. It would be a confidence booster for us and it would level them out, they’d know we were ready to play this game,” Daly said. “We were ready to play this game and we came out strong, and it really showed.”
“It’s awesome when we get a lot of people scoring goals, Estelle (Gromko) is a freshman, Kaiden (Flather, 1 goal), Cayla, a lot of people have stepped up for us this year,” Daly added. “Every game we have more than four goal scorers, which is insane, it’s so hard for team’s to mark up against us.”
Ipswich coach Allison Tivnan said that was the game plan going in, score early and often.
“Right off the draw we need to put on the pressure, keep up the fast pace, you go up early and it obviously helps you,” The coach said. “With a good team like this it’s a battle the whole time, so getting that early lead is very helpful.”
Sarah Lombard and Maddie Duffy each picked up a goal and an assist for the home team while Skyler Moseley and Kayden Flather had one goal apiece. Goalie Ashton Flather had eight saves, supported by Bree Ring, Sam Orroth, Ava Horsman and Lexi Wright who played well in front of her.
Ipswich scored 20 goals on 34 shots; not a bad shooting percentage.