HAVERHILL — The Ipswich girls lacrosse team had to wait an extra 22 hours to punch their ticket into the Division 4 state championship game — but it's safe to say that everyone on the team would strongly agree it was well worth it.
On Wednesday evening, the Tigers took a one-goal lead into halftime against Cape Ann League rival Manchester Essex before thunderstorms ultimately postponed the final half until the following day. The Hornets started strong on Thursday to knot things back up, but Ipswich never wilted, eventually pulling away for an 8-6 victory.
With the win, head coach Allison Tivnan's group advances to the state title game against third-seeded Dover-Sherborn on Saturday at Babson College (2:30 p.m.).
"We had awesome energy yesterday, we were jamming and singing (during the rain delay) and we brought that same energy today," said Tivnan, her top-seeded team now 19-1. "We were so ready to go on the bus and I said we wanted another bus ride. I said this isn't the bus ride I'm talking about, I want one on Saturday. So that's the one we're really excited for."
After Carolyn Bailey (2), Ella Stein and Kayden Flather scored in the opening half on Wednesday to give Ipswich a 4-3 lead, Manchester swiftly responded Thursday to tie things up at 4-4.
But like they have all season, the Tigers answered the bell in impressive fashion. Allie Wile nullified Hornets' standout Sylvie McCavanagh's third goal of the game by putting one home off a nice assist from Halle Greenleaf to give her team the lead back.
After Manchester drew even again just minutes later, Lucy Winthrop and Greenleaf each netted free position goals to increase the lead to two at 7-5. Winthrop was terrific on the draw, whipping the ball to Greenleaf in the circle who was a machine scooping balls off the turf. That connection helped the Tigers gain and maintain possession, making things much easier heading down the stretch.
"I think something that I did that really changed from the first half yesterday was winning the draw to Halle," admitted Winthrop. "I take the draw and Halle's just always there, always fighting. She's so tough on the ground balls and always goes through them so if I get it to her I'm confident that we're going to get possession and that's a big part of the game."
The two-goal lead didn't hurt, either, as it's something Tivnan and her staff stressed to the players before they even took the field.
"We knew it was going to be a battle, and we knew that we needed to go up two," said Tivnan. "Once we were up two and really took possession of that last one I was pretty confident."
Ipswich's two goal advantage occurred with 13:57 remaining on the game clock. Manchester's Lucile O'Flynn drew her squad back within one three minutes later, but a goal by Stein in front off another great feed from Greenleaf pushed it back to two with 8:24 to play.
All the Tigers had to do from there was move the ball around and run the clock out, and when the Hornets did regain possession, goalie Ashton Flather was there for some enormous saves. She stopped one high shot at the last minute and another low one with a quick, athletic move at the ball.
At one point in crunch time Manchester was awarded three consecutive free position tries, but a false start on the final one ended the Hornets' hopes at a momentum swinging goal.
"We've had a ton of close games this season and everyone has stepped up when they need to," said Flather, who finished with 10 saves. "My D helped me out a bunch stopping those eight meter shots at the end there and everyone stepped up and did their job. It was a pretty great team win."
There were eight yellow cards given out in total, with Manchester forced to play one man down for the final 10-plus minutes after receiving their fourth card of the day. Ipswich was also whistled for a fourth yellow in the final minutes, but all that did was make the playing field even once again.
The Tigers did a great job drawing whistles all game, earning plenty of free position tries and capitalizing on just enough of them.
"We talked a lot about that, that was obviously big yesterday and we knew that the refs were calling it tight," said Tivnan. "If we kept it spread and were big we were going to get them in shooting space and get what we want. So they took what we talked about and really executed it."
Bailey and Stein each finished with two goals while Wile, Winthrop, Kayden Flather and Greenleaf had solo tallies. Greenleaf also added the two assists and was simply everyone on the field. Estelle Gromko played well, too, adding an assist to boot.
Defensively, Lexi Wright once again led the charge in front of Flather in net, with Lucy Donahue shining as well while forcing a pair of turnovers.
Now it's on to the finale against Dover-Sherborn, who beat Manchester Essex in the title game a year ago. The Raiders are battle tested, having beaten No. 2 seed Weston, among others, to punch their championship ticket.
"They're good," said Ashton Flather. "I'm excited to have some really good competition and we haven't played them yet so we're excited to go travel down there and show them what we got."