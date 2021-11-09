IPSWICH — The Ipswich High girls volleyball team continues to roll.
Following a one-loss campaign that helped them lock up the top seed in the Division 4 state playoffs, the Tigers made quick work of their Round of 32 opponent Bristol Plymouth last Friday. On Tuesday afternoon back at home, they continued to impress, earning another convincing 3-0 triumph over Nantucket to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.
Ipswich started strong against the Whalers, getting off to a six-point advantage early in the first set before cruising to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-16 decision.
“I thought our passing was really phenomenal today,” said Tigers’ head coach Staci Sonke, her team now 19-1 on the year. “Liz (Linkletter) and Carolyn (Bailey) in the back row did a really good job and allowed us to run our offense pretty efficiently and get some good aggressive swings on the ball.”
As Sonke alluded to, her squad’s passing was visibly crisp and consistent. The Tigers didn’t do much of anything to beat themselves and never trailed in the match.
In the opening set, they ripped off 11 straight points to take the 1-0 lead; in set No. 2, they kept that streak going with five consecutive points en route to holding the Whalers to single digits for the entire frame.
Ipswich not only shared the ball well, but they did a great job at the net, too. Whether they were elevating for timely blocks or winding up for powerful kills, it felt like Nantucket was constantly on its heels in defense.
“We knew going into it that (Nantucket) had some strong outsides who hit pretty consistently. So our goal was to put up a big block on them to make them hit around us and do something different,” explained Sonke. “I think our hitters and blockers did a really good job of that today.”
In holding a decisive 2-0 advantage, Ipswich admittedly may have taken their foots off the gas just a touch down the stretch. But credit Nantucket, which did a great job of battling back and making things interesting in the closing set.
The Whalers traded points with the hosts in the early stages of the third, getting as close as one point on two separate occasions at 9-8 and 10-9. But a Tigers’ timeout quickly reenergized the team, as they began to build some cushion before closing things out with an 8-1 run.
“Really for us it’s all about energy,” said Sonke. “We always play the best when our energy is up and we’re working as one single unit. So I just kind of reminded them of that (during the timeout) and what we’re fighting for. It wakes us up and lights that spark underneath them.”
It was a complete team effort for the victorious Tigers, and because it was such an efficient sweep, the individual statistical numbers didn’t exactly jump off the page. Grace Sorensen (8 kills, 1 block, 2 digs) and Meghan Wallace (6 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs) both did a tremendous job finishing off points, while Claire O’Flynn was stout at the net blocking shots.
Ella Stein served at 100 percent with three aces and 11 service points while adding three kills and zero total errors. Kendra Brown also played extremely well, netting a pair of aces and serving at 100 percent, adding nine assists to boot.
Ipswich now moves on to the state quarterfinals and will host one more game, against No. 9 Nipmuc Regional (time and date TBD), before neutral sites are implemented for the semis.
Getting this far is already quite the accomplishment for the Tigers’ and their second-year coach, but they’re certainly not satisfied yet.
“This is pretty big. For me, this is my first state tournament run with COVID being my first season. So it’s very exciting,” said Sonke. “These girls have worked their butts off and I am really excited to see how far they can go and really happy with where we’ve gone so far.”
