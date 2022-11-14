A year ago the Ipswich High volleyball team won the Division 4 state championship, the first crown in program history. Now a win over Weston Wednesday at Tewksbury High (6:30 p.m.) in the state semifinals would put them back in the championship match.
While that's certainly exciting, the top seeded Tigers (19-2) aren't thinking of anything except beating the No. 5 Wildcats (14-8) to get there.
The Tewksbury gymnasium is a familiar place for IHS coach Staci Sonke and her squad, since it's where they won it all by sweeping Medway — the same program they just defeated in the quarterfinals.
"There are a lot of girls back from last year's championship squad, and everyone is super excited going back to Tewksbury," said Sonke. "It's not that far away for us, and having played there helps.
"We're ready to go and know what to expect. Our two captains, Grace Sorensen and Rachel Alleva, have been doing a great job keeping a positive outlook and encouraging the other girls."
Ipswich has defeated all three of its playoff opponents by identical 3-1 scores, starting with Stoneham in the first round, Advanced Math and Science in the second round, and then Medway.
The Tigers were a perfect 14-0 in Cape Ann League play this fall. Their only two losses were to Northeastern Conference powers Marblehead and Peabody, two matches that made them better in the long run. They like to be aggressive from the start and don't panic if they fall behind.
Weston swept Southbridge and Arlington Catholic before upsetting No. 4 seed Nipmuc (3-2) in the Elite 8 to reach the state semifinals.
The Wildcats are led by 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter Fielding Mayhugh, who has the most kills and digs on the team, and outside hitter/setter Katya Marchant, their leading blocker.
"I don't really know a lot about Weston, but from watching film No. 30 (Mayhugh) is a strong player, as is Marchant. Those two stood out, but we've faced teams with very good outside hitters before so my team is used to that," said Sonke.
"As long as we stick to our game, we should be fine. We play as a team and everybody has a role. We rely on a lot of girls to do their job; it's never just one person. Playing as a team allows the girls to save a little energy along the way for whenever they might need it."
Sonke said Ipswich will lean on Sorensen at outside hitter as well as 6-foot sophomore middle blocker Addison Pillis, plus setters Kendra Brown, a senior, and Tess O'Flynn, a junior. Defensive specialist Carolyn Bailey is another player the Tigers can rely on.
Against Medway last week, Brown had 13 assists and O'Flynn nine. Bailey led with 13 digs while O'Flynn chipped in with 10. Ella Stein had 10 service points with three aces and eight kills, while Sorensen finished with seven kills and seven aces.
The winner of Wednesday's match advances to meet either Lynnfield or Joseph Case for the state championship.