TEWKSBURY — Playing at Tewksbury Memorial High School sure seems to be a good luck charm for Ipswich High’s volleyball squad.
A year ago the Tigers won the Division 4 state title in that gym, and this time around it was a Wednesday night win in the semifinal round, 3-0 over a gritty Weston team that fought hard all the way.
Next stop for Ipswich (20-2) will be to defend their state championship on Saturday against Joseph Case (23-1) Saturday morning at Worcester State (10 a.m.).
“Weston wouldn’t let it go easy,” said Ipswich coach Staci Sonke. “Our girls had to battle from behind at times, but that’s good for us. It’s the kind of preparation for the state championship we needed. It was back and forth every set, and that just shows the skills of both teams. We may have won all three sets, but they were very even.”
The Cape Ann League Baker champions prevailed 26-24, 25-21, and 25-22. Nothing was easy, but the Tigers showed poise and confidence in pulling out close sets.
The Tigers led most of the way in the final set that featured several long volleys. It was tied for the final time at 10-10 before they pulled ahead. Kendra Brown and Ella Stein were effective from the service line as Ipswich built up a 21-15 lead only to have the Wildcats close the gap to 23-22 before Brown served the final two points with Ella Stein delivering a kill to wrap up the set and victory.
“It’s an amazing feeling to be going on to the state final,” said captain Rachel Alleva. “It’s my favorite time of year. Weston is a great team that fought us point for point. It took a lot of energy and team work to win, and we got great support from our student section. That really helped us.”
The first set was tied 13 times, the last at 24 all before the Tigers scored the final two points to win behind the serving of Tess O’Flynn. Outside hitters Tiger captain Grace Sorensen and Weston sophomore Fielding Mayhugh traded kills who had six in that set to keep her team in it.
Sorensen wound up with eight kills for the game along with two aces, and five digs. Stein also had eight kills, seven digs, and three aces. Sophomore middle blocker Addison Pillis added four aces and three solo blocks while setters O’Flynn and Kendra Brown each had 11 assists.
Weston (14-9) had a slight edge in the second set, but couldn’t increase it. Their last lead was 12-11, then tied at 12-12 before the Tigers took over. Mayhugh and Katya Marchant were tough to contain at outside hitter, but the Tigers relied on several players led by Sorensen, Claire Buletza, Stein, Brown, and O’Flynn.
“It speaks to our program as a whole that I can rely on all the players I put on the floor,” said Sonke. “Nobody has to make all the plays, it’s a true team effort which makes us successful.”
Stein delivered an ace for the final point to put Ipswich up by two games. The Tigers had won all three previous playoff matches, 3-1 before handling Weston in three straight. Sonke knew coming in that Weston had two strong outside hitters in Mayhugh and Marchant but felt that wouldn’t be a problem for her team, and she was correct. Alivia Mossler chipped in two aces while defensive specialist Carolyn Bailey came up with some key digs.
It was the kind of night Ipswich was looking for, but the team didn’t celebrate a lot because their eyes are set on the big prize.
