IPSWICH — The only team to defeat Ipswich volleyball this season is Peabody in a non-leaguer.
Coach Staci Sonke is not afraid to schedule tough games to make her team better. The Tigers picked up their 10th straight Cape Ann League victory on Thursday with a 3-0 sweep off a Lynnfield team that battled all the way.
The closest set was the third with the home team pulling it out 27-24 after shooting out to a 10-2 lead only to have the Pioneers fight back behind outstanding outside hitter Ella Gizmunt, who hurt them both with her serves and powerful kills. It was all tied up nine times, the last at 25-25 on a spike by Ipswich captain Grace Sorensen before Sophia Degrappo put her team ahead for good with a block.
“That third one was a battle,” said Sonke, her team now 10-0 in league play and 10-1 overall. “We got out to a quick lead, but knew Lynnfield would battle back because it’s always a challenge playing them. They’re a gritty team that makes us work for it. Gizmunt is a terrific player, who will go Division 1. She just got her 1,000th kill on Tuesday, and that’s quite an accomplishment for any high school player because it’s so hard to do.”
Gizmunt and Sorensen put on a clinic for how to play the outside hitter position. Sorensen had six kills, nine digs and three aces. Sophomore middle blocker Addison Pillis was also a key factor in the victory with five kills, four aces and a block, while Ella Stein chipped in with six kills and three aces. Alivia Mossler also had three aces and setter Kendra Brown was high in assists with 11.
“We had some good serves, and wanted to be aggressive to keep their players on their toes,” said Sonke. “That was the game plan, and everyone did a nice job executing it.”
Defensive specialist Carolyn Bailey was solid in all three sets with a dozen digs, some of them spectacular. The Tigers took the first set 25-16 after getting out to an 8-3 lead and surviving a surge by the visitors, who rallied to make it 19-14. Sorensen had four service points including an ace to close it out as Ipswich took the final five points in a row.
A year ago the Tigers won the state championship, and although some stars from that team graduated, they have put together a strong season once again.
“There’s been a lot of pressure on us, but we try not to think about it because it’s a new year, a new team,” said Sorensen. “Lynnfield gave us good competition, and really made us work, especially for that third set. We had to refocus to win it. Even though we won all three sets playing a strong team like Lynnfield is going to make us better. That No. 5 (Gizmunt) is an amazing player, but I really like the competition.”
Ipswich took the second set, 25-17. It was tied several times in the early going before the Tigers scored six straight points to pull ahead. Pillis and Stein had kills while Brown provided strong serves to end it.
They will travel to Marblehead on October 28 for the final game of the regular season and a good test to prepare for the upcoming tourney.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN