WOBURN — For the first time in Ipswich volleyball history the Tigers will be playing for the state title when they face Medway on Saturday. It took one of the best matches of the season for the Tigers to get there.
Advanced Math and Science Academy gave the No. 1 seed all it could handle, but the Tigers dug deep and prevailed, winning the first set 27-25 before dropping the second, 25-23. They bounced back to win the third set decisively, 25-13, but dropped the fourth, 31-29 before taking the fifth, 16-14 to win, 3-2 in the state semifinals Wednesday at Woburn High.
“This was high energy, high anxiety,” said Ipswich coach Staci Sonke, whose team has won 15 in a row and sits at 21-1. “We were battling all night with it; this team is gritty. I just told them take it one ball at a time. A game like this teaches them how to battle. This was the most consistent team we’ve faced, and it was a great challenge.”
The team from Marlborough played hard and kept the ball in play many times when it appeared Ipswich had picked up a point only to have the ball come back over the net. The final set was tied seven times, the last at 14-14 before the Tigers scored two points in a row to end the long game that started a half hour late due to the other semi-final taking so long.
Junior outside hitter Grace Sorensen had a monster night with 10 kills and 15 digs while senior captain Claire O’Flynn and senior middle blocker Meghan Wallace each had nine.
Setters sophomore Tess O’Flynn chipped in with 12 digs and 11 assists while junior Kendra Brown had 18 assists. Captain Liz Linkletter led the team in digs with 19, making some incredible saves.
“I’m super excited to be in the finals,” said Sorensen. “It was blood, sweat, and tears out there. We all worked together, and all 16 of us contributed. This wasn’t just one person, but everyone making it happen. That team (AMSA) had really good defense, and made us work hard.
“We let that fourth set slip away, but we came out ready to go in the next one. We knew we had to compete our hardest or we’d be going home. We didn’t want it to end,” she added.
Ipswich had a 29-28 lead in the fourth set, but the Eagles rallied to tie it up and then score two points in a row to win, 31-29 and even it up at 2-2. That came after the Tigers had controlled all the way in the third set, winning by 12 points behind some big kills by Sorensen and Claire O’Flynn.
“We had so many big performances,” said Sonke. “Grace is a leader with consistent energy. Our setters Brown and Tess O’Flynn also were outstanding, doing a good job.”
The Tigers will chase their first state title against Medway on Saturday at Tewksbury High (1:30 p.m.).