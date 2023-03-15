The Cape Ann League released its annual boys and girls basketball all-star teams Wednesday, and both Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham were well represented.
Ipswich High freshman phenom Lucy Donahue was awarded the CAL Baker Division Player of the Year honors and was named to the All-League squad. She averaged 17.2 points (with 17 made threes), 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest and scored better than 30 points on multiple occasions. Donahue helped Ipswich to an 11-win season and subsequent tournament berth for the first time in a decade. The Tigers went on to beat Belchertown in the Division 3 preliminary round before falling to powerhouse St. Mary’s Lynn.
Boys’ senior standout Toby Adams of Ipswich also took home All-League honors after leading the Tigers at 13.3 ppg. and 63 made triples.
Additionally, junior Max Chesley and sophomore Hazel Hoog earned CAL all-star status for Ipswich.
At Hamilton-Wenham, junior captain Gabby Campbell and senior captain Abby Simon were named all-stars for the girls, while sophomore AB Labell and senior Connor McClintock garnered the same award on the boys side.
Generals’ senior John Ertel snared the McCoy Courage Award, and Ipswich took home the Baker Division Sportsmanship Award. The Hamilton-Wenham girls squad also grabbed the Sportsmanship Award.
Other top honors on the boys side went to Lynnfield’s Alex Gentile (Kinney Player of the Year), Manchester Essex’s Cade Furse (Baker Co-Player of the Year) and Georgetown’s Grant Lyon (Baker Co-Player of the Year). For the girls, Newburyport’s Makenna Ward and Emma Foley shared the Kinney Division Player of the Year. Lynnfield’s John Bakopolus (Kinney) and Manchester Essex’s Tim St. Laurent (Baker) snared Coach of the Year honors on the boys side while Newburyport’s Karen Grutchfield (Kinney) and Manchester Essex’s Lauren DuBois (Baker) did the same for their girls teams.