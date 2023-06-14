Senior goaltender Ashton Flather, a senior captain who helped the Ipswich High girls lacrosse team capture the Cape Ann League Baker division championship this spring, was chosen as the division’s Player of the Year as the CAL announced its all-star teams.
She was joined on the CAL First Team all-stars by Tiger junior teammates Halle Greenleaf, an attack and the team’s leading scorer, and captain Estelle Gromko, a midfielder.
Ipswich will face CAL rival Manchester Essex in the Division 4 state semifinals Wednesday (6 p.m.) at Whittier Tech.
Hamilton-Wenham freshman midfielder Evelyn Bernard. who scored 101 goals in the regular season, was also chosen as a First Team all-star.
Local players chosen as Second Team CAL all-stars were senior attackers Kayden Flather and Caroline Bailey, as well as freshman midfielder Allie Wile, all of Ipswich; and junior goaltender Ava Vautour and sophomore attack Maisie Leland, of Hamilton-Wenham.
Senior midfielder Anna Affolter of Newburyport was named the CAL Kinney Player of the Year for the division champion Clippers.
Matthew Costello of North Reading (Kinney) and Jessica Upton of Georgetown (Baker) were picked as the CAL Coaches of the Year.
The Team Sportsmanship Awards were given to North Reading (Kinney) and Ipswich (Baker).